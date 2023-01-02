Climber Rescued by Onlookers After Falling Ice Slammed Into His Head

New Hampshire officials announced that a climber had to be rescued after an enormous chunk of ice broke off and crashed into him. On December 30th, James Lawrence – a 37-year-old Dover native and experienced ice climber – was tackling an ambitious climbing route in Hart’s Location known as Willey’s Slide. The name of the climb is derived from an avalanche that took place back in 1826. It claimed the lives of Colonel Samuel Willey and his family who were located at Hart’s Location, the Union Leader reports.

Even after two centuries, this pristine New Hampshire landscape can still pose a danger to climbers. As Lawrence traversed the slide with his partner, tragedy struck when a chunk of ice fractured his helmet and injured him to such an extent that he required rescue. Despite wearing protective headgear, the impact was so forceful it left Lawrence in dire straits.

Fortunately, a nearby group of climbers came to the rescue and assisted Lawrence and his partner on their descent. With great care, they safely lowered him down from the trail to ground level. They then guided him back down the path toward a road. Officials reported that due to this kind act, Lawrence was able to get help.

However, officials are also attributing this successful rescue mission to Lawrence himself. “Lawrence is an experienced ice climber and had the proper climbing gear for the conditions,” officials explained. “The recent warm weather has made ice unpredictable and officials urge climbers to use extra caution while venturing out.” Hart’s Location is roughly 96 miles to the north of Concord.

Another New Hampshire climber recently needed to be rescued

On Friday evening, Marlene Stager, 63, of Lagrangeville New York slipped and sustained a non-life-threatening injury on the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia Notch State Park. Two Conservation Officers and volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search & Rescue Team soon arrived to her aid. They carried her off of the trail shortly before 6 p.m. By providing swift assistance, they were able to ensure that Ms.Stager’s accident did not become life-threatening. She didn’t require medical attention beyond first aid at home.

Thanks to numerous helpful bystanders, Stager was carefully carried out of the trailhead by 7:30 pm. Linwood ambulance came to pick her up and transported her to Littleton Hospital for additional medical attention. “Stager and her husband had spent the day hiking the Franconia Ridge Loop. [They] were well outfitted for the weather conditions with extra clothing, traction devices, and all required equipment,” explained Fish and Game.

New Hampshire residents are urged to purchase a Hike Safe Card in order to show their support for search and rescues. It is also essential that before you go out into nature, you equip yourself with the 10 essentials. These include a map, compass, warm clothing, additional food/water, a headlamp flashlight, a fire starter, and a first aid kit. Also considered essential is a whistle for signaling help if necessary, rain/wind protection gear (jacket & pants), and a knife.