Climber’s Body Recovered From Washington Avalanche as Search for Other Victims Continues

The body of one of three climbers killed in a devastating avalanche on Washington’s Colchuck Peak last weekend was recovered Friday, authorities said. The bodies of the two other victims remain missing.

A helicopter rescue team from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of Seong Cho, a Korean citizen residing in West Hartford, Connecticut, from the base of Colchuck Peak, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office reported in a Facebook post.

The avalanche occurred last Sunday, but severe weather greatly impeded search efforts in the following days. Friday was the first day the weather allowed the helicopter rescue team to operate.

Using the GPS coordinates provided by a member of Cho’s six-person climbing party, rescuers found his body beneath a thin layer of snow. Search and rescue then delivered the body to the Chelan County Coroner’s Office for further examination.

Following the discovery of Seong Cho, the search continued for the remaining two climbers, Jeannie Lee, a 60-year-old New York resident, and Yun Park, a 66-year-old from New Jersey. Unfortunately, however, this search was unsuccessful.

Six Climbers in Total Struck by the Devastating Washington Avalanche

The three missing hikers were part of a New York-based Korean climbing club. While attempting to reach Colchuck Peak, an 8,705-foot peak in the Cascade Mountains, they encountered heavy snowfall and extremely strong winds.

An avalanche was forecasted for the Washington mountain. It’s not clear, however, whether the climbers were aware of this warning as they continued to move higher in elevation.

“It’s real extreme conditions up there,” Rich Magnussen, emergency management program specialist for the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, told The New York Times. “So when you get snow down here in the valley, you can times it by 10 up there.”

All six climbers reached 7,200 feet in elevation around 1 pm Sunday. But just as they celebrated their progress up the challenging Washington mountain, the leader of the group heard the unmistakable crack of an oncoming avalanche.

Three Climbers Dead, One Injured Following Avalanche

As the snow, ice, and rocks crashed down the mountain, the mass of debris carried four of the climbers down with it. Two of the climbers remained safe, hidden behind a rock when the avalanche occurred. Miraculously, they escaped the incident wholly unharmed. “They just got really lucky,” Magnussen said.

Three of the climbers, including Seong Cho, disappeared without a trace. The fourth climber carried by the Washington avalanche survived with a knee injury.

In a horrific turn of events, the surviving victim was able to see his three friends, two of them already dead. Making his way to the third, the survivor performed CPR in hopes of saving them. After about an hour of the initial avalanche, however, three more slides came down, burying all three.

Retrieving their injured friend, the two unharmed climbers helped him back down to their camp. They then contacted the authorities for their buried partners.

The avalanche marked the deadliest in the US since 2021 and the deadliest in Washington since 2014.