Coast Guard Rescues Man Who Fell From Cruise Ship, Spent 15 Hours in Gulf of Mexico

A man that went overboard a Carnival cruise ship on Wednesday night was rescued on Thursday evening by members of the Coast Guard. News of his disappearance took a while to reach crew members. The 28-year-old fell off the boat, the Carnival Valor, and was not reported missing until Thursday afternoon.

Although it took time for the crew to get word he was missing, a search and rescue plan was put together immediately. Crews were put together and they took out in a bulk carrier. The carrier, Crinis, was able to find the man during the search. Soon, the Coast Guard was alerted and came to rescue the man.

After almost six hours of searching, the man was rescued. He was found 20 miles south of Louisiana. Although the man’s identity has been withheld at the moment, the Coast Guard did find him “responsive.” It does sound like he will go through some recovery since he was also showing signs of hypothermia. He is in stable condition.

Lt. Seth Gross of the Coast Guard was the rescue mission coordinator.

“We are beyond grateful that this case ended with a positive outcome,” Gross explained, via CBS News. “It took a total team effort from Coast Guard watchstanders, response crews, and our professional maritime partners operating in the Gulf of Mexico to locate the missing individual and get him to safety. If not for the alert crew aboard the motor vessel Crinis, this case could have had a much more difficult ending.”

Carnival ‘Appreciates’ Coast Guard’s Help

Someone going overboard is the worst-case scenario for a cruise ship. That’s a reality that they face, though. Luckily for so many people who find themselves in scary situations, the Coast Guard is prepared to assist and help when needed. The man went missing, and they responded as quickly as possible.

In this case, all ended well and it looks like the man in question is going to be just fine. Carnival was thankful to the Coast Guard members who assisted in the search and made sure that it was a well-executed plan. Right now the Carnival Care Team is doing its best to help the family members of the person in question.

“We greatly appreciate the efforts of all, most especially the U.S. Coast Guard and the mariner who spotted the guest in the water,” a spokesperson for Carnival said.

The Coast Guard was able to use the information they were given to get out there and execute a rescue. Being out in the water for long lengths of time can be a toss-up. You must never know what might happen or how well-equipped a person is to deal with such conditions.