Coast Guard Searching for New Jersey Sailboat After Going Missing on Trip to Florida

Two adventurous gentlemen from New Jersey have seemingly gone missing. They were attempting to steer their vessel down the Atlantic coast to Florida. The U.S. Coast Guard is now actively searching for them. The expected arrival of their 30-foot sailboat named “Artrevida II” is now overdue.

According to the New York Post, 64-year-old Kevin Hyde and 76-year-old Joe DiTomasso were last seen 10 days ago. That’s when they steered out of Oregon Inlet in North Carolina’s Outer Banks. The boat may have stopped in Morehead, City, North Carolina but that cannot be confirmed at this time. They were bound for Marathon, Florida but never arrived.

Coast Guard Using Social Media To Help Track Down Sailboat

The Coast Guard has now taken to social media for help locating the sailboat. It reportedly has a bluish-purple hull with a white superstructure and white sails.

The #USCG is attempting to locate the 30' sailboat "Atrevida II" (NJ 7033HN). It has a bluish-purple hull, while structure & sails.



Last seen on 12/3 when it left Oregon Inlet, NC on its way to Jupiter, FL with 2 people.



Call the USCG Command Center with info @ 757-398-6700. pic.twitter.com/ioNy0dQbaB — USCG Atlantic Area (@USCGLANTAREA) December 12, 2022

The U.S. Coast Guard Has Been Busy The Last Month

The Coast Guard is one of the most unheralded units of the U.S. Armed Forces. As one of the country’s eight official uniformed service branches, responsibilities include maritime security, search and rescue, and oceanic law enforcement. Oftentimes the search and rescue part of the job description is what puts the Coast Guard in the news. It’s been a busy last couple of weeks in that regard.

Recently the Coast Guard rescued a fishing crew that was just moments from drowning in North Carolina’s Pamlico Sound. Though the ship went down, members of the Coast Guard were able to use a rescue rope to pull the fishermen onboard a life vessel just prior to a disaster striking. Video footage of the rescue operation is quite intense.

Down in the Gulf of Mexico, authorities were also recently sent out into the night to rescue a 28-year-old who fell overboard while on a Carnival Cruise Ship. The man reportedly spent 15 hours treading water before he could be located and pulled to safety. Footage from the rescue details the harrowing responsibilities that members of the Coast Guard take head-on while saving lives on the job.

18 people who recently spent 5 days stranded at sea off the coast of California also owe the Coast Guard a debt of gratitude for saving their lives. Other boaters noticed the nearby vessel while out for a cruise. Passengers on the stranded boat were clearly in distress after reportedly being adrift at sea for 5 days with no food or water on board. They were slowly taking on water and had no life preservers with them. A Coast Guard helicopter quickly arrived on the scene, rescuing as many people as possible before calling in assistance from the Mexican Navy. Shortly afterward, a Naval ship arrived and pulled the remaining passengers to safety.