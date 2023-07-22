‘Cocaine sharks’ could be ingesting drugs dumped in Florida waters, scientists say

Sharks inhabiting the waters off the coast of Florida are rumored to be consuming large bundles of cocaine dumped into the sea by drug smugglers. As part of this year’s Shark Week special, scientists are on a mission to uncover the truth.

In February of this year, Cocaine Bear hit theaters, the unbelievable story of a bear that goes on a drug-fueled rampage after ingesting a large amount of cocaine. Though highly dramatized, the film is actually rooted in a heartbreaking but true story.

In 1985, an American black bear really did ingest a duffel bag full of illicit substances. Rather than causing a comedic rampage, however, the drugs killed the bear.

It’s been nearly 40 years since the real cocaine bear lost its life, and history is repeating itself. But this time around, it’s not bears who are falling victim to large quantities of mind-altering substances, it’s sharks.

Careful observation of the bizarre behavior of sharks off the coast of Florida has led scientists to believe the marine predators could be ingesting bales of hallucinatory drugs.

This year’s Shark Week on Discovery includes “Cocaine Sharks,” a look into the possibility that sharks are unknowingly consuming drugs thrown overboard by passing traffickers. In the special, environmental scientist Dr. Tracy Fanara and marine biologist Tom Hird conduct a series of experiments to test the dystopian theory.

“The deeper story here is the way that chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and illicit drugs are entering our waterways — entering our oceans — and what effect that they then could go on to have on these delicate ocean ecosystems,” Hird told Live Science.

Researchers witness the strange behavior of Florida’s sharks in person

In their experiment, Hird and Fanara ventured to the Florida Keys, the source of countless fishermen’s tales about drug-addled sharks.

While observing the Keys’ aquatic wildlife, the researchers first experienced a great hammerhead shark, a species known for its immense fear of humans, approaching them directly, swimming erratically while doing so.

Later, they spotted a sandbar shark 60 feet beneath the surface exploring a shipwreck. The animal was swimming in tight circles, its attention firmly fixed on a specific point in the water. The space in its line of vision, however, was empty.

With these observations, the fishermen’s previously unthinkable stories were verified. Now the scientists set out to prove the sharks would, in fact, take a taste of a bale of cocaine.

Dropping dummy bales into the water, researchers watched with mingled fascination and horror as multiple sharks approached and bit the bundles without hesitation. They then loaded balls of bait with highly concentrated fish powder to simulate the effect of cocaine.

Again, the sharks took the bait without question. And though fish powder isn’t the same as an illegal substance, the effect was obvious.

The sharks reacted similarly to how a feline might react to catnip, researchers said. “It’s the next best thing [and] set their brains aflame. It was crazy,” Hird says in the special.

Drug-addled sea life is far from comical

Currently, more research is needed to fully assess the possibility of drug-addicted sharks. In the near future, scientists plan to take blood samples to evaluate the animals’ cocaine levels.

What we do know, however, is that while filmmakers use the idea of drug-addled animals for comedic effect in movies, it’s a very different matter in reality.

Pollutants – including cocaine and other drugs – pose a major, life-threatening risk to wildlife. And while humans might not feel the effects right away, an unhealthy shark population translates to an unhealthy ocean, which ultimately creates an unhealthy Earth.

“It’s like a game of Jenga where we’re at the top,” Fanara told The Guardian. “We’re in the sixth mass extinction and the more chemicals we introduce, the more radical changes we introduce, the more precarious it gets.”

“These animals are leaving one by one and the integrity of the tower is depleting. At some point, the tower’s going to fall.”