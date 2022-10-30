Cockroach Invasion Puts a Damper on Halloween in Michigan Town

In an almost ironic twist, something creepy and crawly is putting an end to a popular Halloween tradition in one Detroit suburb. This comes as cockroaches seem to be taking over the Michigan neighborhood. According to a letter from the Wyandotte city engineer a cockroach infestation in one home has prompted officials to cancel Trick-or-Treating on Monday night.

In the statement, the city officials note that the cockroach infestation is so bad that it is prompting them to cancel the Halloween night tradition. The purpose of this move is to “prevent further roach migration” the officials note. A move, the statement adds that is in the best interest of the citizens in the Detroit suburb.

It’s A Horrifying Image – The Cockroach Infestation Spreading Throughout The Area

According to a statement from the area city council, the decision to shut down this year’s Trick-or-Treating event is to prevent the roaches from “grabbing [onto] kids’ costumes” and then traveling into neighboring homes. Furthermore, note the officials, there is concern that the Trick-or-Treaters may step on the bugs.

Why would this be a bad idea? Well, it turns out, a cockroach’s eggs can survive a smush like this. From there, officials worry the walking Trick-or-Treaters will track the eggs all over the area. Quite the Halloween story, right?

Waste Management Workers Discovered The Infestation During A Garbage Pick-Up

In the letter, which was drafted last week, one city council member Todd Hanna notes that this is “no fault of the city.”

Furthermore, the officials explain that the infestation came to the attention of officials a few weeks prior. According to a statement, Hanna says that members of the city’s waste management department discovered the problem. This happened as the workers discovered a garbage bag crawling with cockroaches outside of a recently vacated home.

In order to make sure that the no-Trick-or-Treating rule is followed, city officials are putting up human barricades and signs. These efforts will guarantee the closure of sidewalks in areas of the Detroit suburb from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday.

According to one resident of this Michigan town, Jeff Kerekes this is simply a perfect example of how the city is on top of issues that could ultimately affect the residents. Kerekes notes that the town of Wyandotte always does its research and “gets in contact with officials for facts.”

Kerekes adds that the council members have been keeping residents up to date with the issue. He also notes that his change to Halloween night is simply a case of necessary procedures being followed.

“People need to realize that there are procedures that have to be followed,” Kerekes says.

“And that is what the city has been doing,” he adds. “In the very near future, the city will take control of the affected property and have professionals in that field come in and take care of this situation.”