cold-stunned-sea-turtle-rescued-in-georgia-being-rehabilitated-before-release

The Georgia Sea Turtle Center has recovered a cold-stunned sea turtle that was found near the Golden Isles.

The green sea turtle, described as a “juvenile,” was found on Monday night. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources located the sea turtle at the 10th Street Beach Access. This beach is located on St. Simons Island in Georgia.

The sea turtle’s body temperature clocked in at 47 degrees Fahrenheit at the time the center found the turtle.

Mike Buresh, who serves as first alert weather chief meteorologist for Action News Jax, said the air temperature on the island was 32 degrees. Buresh reported that the water temperature was also 57 degrees.

According to the Georgia Sea Turtle Center (GSTC), they receive around one or two “cold-stunned” sea turtles per year. These turtles are vulnerable to cold-stunning, which is a form of hypothermia, according to NOAA.

Cold-stunning can happen to sea turtles when the water reaches a temperature below 50 degrees.

While the GSTC reports they receive these cold-stunned turtles annually, they normally come from Cumberland Island or Little Cumberland Island.

GSTC Talks About Treatment Process for Cold-Stunned Sea Turtles

GSTC revealed the treatment process for these cold-stunned turtles. They first slowly rewarm the animals so their body temperature matches the water temperature.

They raise the water temperature by 5 degrees per day. The reason they must slowly raise the temperature is because an abrupt rise in temperature could damage the turtle. They can become “stressed” or “shocked,” from a sudden spike. The turtles also receive other forms of medical care, which includes diagnostics and blood work.

GSTC reported that the turtle will one day be released back into the wild. However, the timetable for release depends upon the turtle’s condition post-treatment.

The center also reported that it’s hard to know exactly when cold-stunning will happen, but it’s always contingent on weather. They said that if the temperature drops by a great amount, the likelihood of cold-stunning increases.

GSTC helped over 1,500 sick or injured sea turtles since 2007. According to WSBTV in Atlanta, the center’s thousandth turtle arrived at the center on April 20, 2022. That turtle was named Anni, and it was released earlier in 2022.

While Georgia’s Sea Turtle Center receives a few cold-stunned turtles per year, other centers in colder regions can see hundreds in a year. For instance, in Massachusetts, the New England Aquarium recently received over 150 turtles.

The Massachusetts Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary recently rescued 120 critically damaged Kemp’s ridley turtles. They also collected 33 green turtles. All of these animals were brought to the aquarium for treatment for cold-stunning.

Reportedly, around the Cape Cod area, you can see hundreds of cold-stunned turtles on particularly cold nights.