colorado-buck-with-antlers-stuck-in-swing-worries-onlookers

This buck got something stuck in its antlers over two months ago, and local residents in Colorado are starting to get worried for the bull elk.

A new Facebook video was posted recently, showing the buck grazing on a snowy embankment with the outdoor swing running alongside him. The swing was still hooked in the deer’s antlers.

“Poor guy!” the person wrote on the post. “I’m worried he’ll get tangled with a fence or tree and won’t be able to move around. He’s been like this for several weeks now.”

You can clearly see how the mesh pattern of the black swing got entangled in the buck’s rack.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Estes Park first posted about the buck on Facebook on Oct. 31. Officials wrote on the post that an officer has been monitoring the bull elk. They monitor his ability to move around and eat and drink.

“Also, please make sure you’re not leaving things around your yard that can entangle wildlife,” officials wrote in the post. Several people commented that the swing is surely an outdoor rope swing for kids. Plenty of commenters used the opportunity to make jokes.

“It’s a swing! He is a swinger!!!” another quipped. Several others commented that once the bull elk sheds his antlers in the spring, the swing should fall right off, too.

“But that’s probably pretty annoying,” another offered.

While some commenters said they wanted to pry the swing off the buck, officials warned against that. It’s too dangerous right now, especially as the rutting season closes, when bucks “stand their ground in the presence of people.”

Wildlife Officials Urge Residents to Remove Tangle-Prone Backyard Items for Safety of Bucks

“It is especially important for people and their pets to give deer extra space this time of year,” officials said in a Dec. 5 news release.

“During this time, bucks are territorial and loaded with testosterone. They may attack people that appear to be competitive rivals.”

This time of year, these elk are also likely to get tangled up in backyard gear.

“Bucks in the rut may also spar with and become tangled in swing sets, volleyball nets, bicycles, vegetable-wire cages, hoses, and more,” the release said. Many believe that’s exactly what happened to this buck near Estes Park.

Wildlife officers get calls annually around this time. Oftentimes, it’ll be concerning a deer stuck in netting and holiday decorations, especially holiday lights. People spotting a deer entangled should report it to the nearest wildlife officials.

“People should never try to free deer of these hazards themselves because of the serious risk of injury that can be caused by antlers and hooves,” the release said.

As for the buck with the pesky swing on his left antler rack, officers won’t intervene unless the swing starts harming him. They’ll also step in if it prevents him from eating, drinking, or moving around. However, some even speculate the decoration could’ve been more enticing or intimidating during the rutting season.

“I wonder if this made him more or less attractive during rut & also if the decoration intimidated other bulls?” one mused on Facebook. “I mean, he may have had a strategy.”