Colorado Deputy missing for second time in Rocky Mountain National Park

Deputy Kevin Sypher first went missing from Parker, Colorado and was located on Saturday, April 29. He has since gone missing again in Rocky Mountain National Park.

The search for Deputy Sypher includes multiple conundrums. Initial missing persons report for Sypher, who’s age is unknown, came on Thursday, April 27 by Parker Police. He would then be located on Saturday, April 29 in the Denver area and reunited with his family. Local Denver 7 confirms that Mr. Sypher is an active Deputy for El Paso County.

But on Sunday, April 30, Sypher was with a family member inside Rocky Mountain National Park near the Wild Basin Entrance “when he is reported to have willingly walked away from a vehicle he was traveling in,” the park explains in their media release. Park rangers were not made aware of the situation at this time, however.

It wouldn’t be until Monday, May 1 that Rocky Mountain National Park was notified that Deputy Sypher was missing within their borders. That day, a park ranger would encounter a group of people searching for an individual. This is when the deputy went missing again, prompting park rangers to begin an investigation and initial search efforts.

Photo of Deputy Kevin Sypher courtesy of Rocky Mountain National Park. (Photo: NPS courtesy photo, media release)

Kevin Sypher is 6’2” and weighs 180 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue baseball cap, blue jeans and cowboy boots, the part cites.

Deputy Kevin Sypher remains missing in Rocky Mountain National Park

According to park officials, Mr. Sypher was last seen in the Wild Basin area of the Colorado national park. His “willing” disappearance took place in the Sandbeach Lake parking area near the Wild Basin Entrance Station.

Several possible sightings have been reported since. “From the initial investigation on May 1, park rangers learned that a man matching Sypher’s description was seen by park staff the afternoon of Sunday, April 30,” the park adds. He was travelling on foot near Copeland Lake walking west on the Wild Basin Road.

Search efforts would continue along the Wild Basin Road and river corridor and up the summer trailhead in kind. Then, on May 3, Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members would gain assistance via Front Range Rescue Dogs. Search efforts would concentrate around the summer trailhead and up to Copeland Falls.

During this time, a park visitor who “regularly hikes in this area” mentioned seeing a man matching Kevin’s description. This took place near the Wild Basin summer Trailhead on Monday, May 1.

At present, however, active search efforts have been suspended, the park says. Patrols will continue to occur in the search area, however.

“Further actions may be considered if there are any further clues or information provided. The incident is under investigation and no further information on the investigation will be released at this time,” Rocky Mountain National Park cites.

If you have information that could help investigators, if you may have seen Deputy Sypher, or if you were in the Wild Basin area since April 30, please contact the park. “You don’t have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know,” officials ask.