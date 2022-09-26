colorado-firefighters-locate-lost-hikers-near-blodgett-peak-open-space

Colorado Springs Fire Department was safely able to locate lost hikers near the Blodgett Peak open space over the weekend.

According to KKTV, the hikers got lost while on a trail at the Blodgett Peak Open Space. The rescue crew began trying to make contact with them on Sunday (September 25th) around 8:30 p.m. The fire department confirmed that the hikers were found, uninjured, and was able to walk out.

#ColoradoSpringsFire#HighAngleRescue E18 found lost hikers, no injuries able to walk out — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 26, 2022

The rescue of the lost hikers came just days after a hiker that went missing in Colorado’s Horsetooth Mountain park was found dead. The incident also occurred a few months after a hiker from Salt Lake City, Utah named Daniel Lamthach, went missing on July 17th. Lamthach reportedly vanished from a trail run in the Colorado mountains and was reported missing four days later by a concerned friend. While officials were able to find the lost hiker’s vehicle at a trailhead, they weren’t able to locate him.

San Juan Country Undersheriff Steve Lawrence explained emergency teams would continue to manage the operation to find the lost hiker. “We understand the public’s concern when a friend and family member is missing,” Lowrance shared. “But taking on an independent search operation can cause more issues than the good that is intended, especially when it is in an unknown wilderness area to the group.”

Unfortunately in Lamthach’s case, the rescue teams did not find him. Weeks after the search began, officials suspended operations to find Lamthach. The search came to an end in early August.

Official Reminds Hikers to Avoid Getting Lost By Alerting Loved Ones of Their Plans

Durango Herald reported in early August that around 11 agencies participated in the search and rescue of Daniel Lamtach. Among the participating agencies were Grizzly Peak Fire Team, District Helitack Team, and Colorado Search and Rescue.

Deanne Gallegos, the spokeswoman for emergency management stated that until new information about the lost hiker becomes available, the search is on hold. She further explained that the rescue teams endured “treacherous, arduous, rugged, terrain. “There was lightning and thunderstorms and hail and cold temperatures at night. Flash floods and high water, it was very very treacherous, wilderness terrain.”

Gallegos also reminded hikers to plan accordingly in order to avoid getting lost. It’s suggested that hikers notify friends or family of any plans to go out into the backcountry. “You simply need to have a travel plan,” she explained. “You must communicate with friends, family, or neighbors where you are going, when you’re going, when you expect to be out, and last but not least, what to do if you don’t hit those time markers.”

She went on to add leaving a note on the dashboard of a vehicle also helps hikers avoid getting lost.