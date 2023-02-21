Colorado Firefighters Rescue Huge St. Bernard From Icy Reservoir

Colorado Firefighters sprung into heroic action back on February 11th when they saved a dog that had broken through the ice and fallen into an icy reservoir. The dog was a 155-pound St. Bernard named Mumford. The dog was being walked around Jim Baker Reservoir in Adams County near Denver. According to the New York Post, the person walking the dog skipped a rock across the icy surface of the frozen water. The dog reacted as if it was chasing a ball and chased the rock out onto the ice and then fell into the water.

The Adams County Fire Rescue team was dispatched at 3:22 pm. By 3:32 pm, they had pulled the animal out of the sticky situation. Captain Jason Seitz provided more details on what his team did to react so quickly. “The ice rescue process starts at the time of dispatch from the fire station,” he said. One team member wears what’s called the “Mustang Suit.” They put that on before even leaving the station so they’re prepared on arrival. The suit keeps rescuers warm and dry in otherwise deadly cold water.

“The rescuer is then tethered to a rope line with two firefighters on shore tending the line. The rescuer then walks or crawls, depending on the thickness of the ice, to the victim in the water,” Seitz said. “As the rescuer makes their way to the victim, they are communicating with the victim or animal by calling it by name. The rescuer then enters the water to the side of the victim, proceeding the get behind the victim, assists them out of the water and onto the shore.” They were able to keep Mumford calm by calling out the big St. Bernard’s name as the rescuer made the save.

Crews responded with @WestyFire at 2:20 this afternoon at Baker Reservoir to an ice rescue of a dog. The dog had gone out onto the ice and fallen in. Crews went out into the ice and pulled the dog out of the water. The St.Bernard is in great shape and happy to see his owners! pic.twitter.com/qFeIyJzobZ — Adams County Fire (@adamscountyfire) February 11, 2023

Quick Actions From First Responders Saved The Dog

Once the dog was pulled out of the water, everything was good. “We dried Mumoford off and the owner walked Mumford home without any signs of trauma from the incident,” said Captain Seitz. He also elaborated on what to do if you ever find yourself in the same situation. If you witness a victim or animal that falls through the ice remain calm. Then find a landmark around or behind the victim where they were last seen. Then, call 911 for help. Do not attempt to rescue yourself. This could cause the rescue to involve two or more victims that are needed to be rescued. The safest plan is to remain on shore and in verbal contact, if possible, with the victim or animal.”

The 155 pound St.Bernard, Mumford is now safe and sound with his owner. The owner did the exact right thing by staying on the shore, calling 911, and giving dispatchers his exact location. Well done all! pic.twitter.com/tv0UFGmbI1 — Adams County Fire (@adamscountyfire) February 12, 2023

St. Bernard’s Has Long History Of Rescuing People

It was only fitting that things came full circle and that a St. Bernard was luckily rescued from the icy waters by people. That’s because that particular species of dog has a long history of rescuing people. I reckon karma was on Mumford’s side. Smithsonian Magazine previously ran a full-length story about the history of the species. Their full name was historically the “St. Bernard Rescue Dog.”

Going back to the early 18th century, monks in the European Alps in Italy and Switzerland started training big dogs to accompany them on rescue missions. Especially after bad snow storms. It’s estimated that more than 2,000 people were rescued by St. Bernard’s in that region over a 200-year span. The dogs are able to move through the snow more efficiently than people. Their powerful noses also allowed them to find people buried under snowdrifts and avalanches. The dogs also provided warmth for rescue victims through body heat.

Between 1790 – 1810. Napolean’s Army also utilized St. Bernard’s to keep soldiers safe as they navigated through the Western Alps. The 49-mile route known as the Great St. Bernard Pass sits on the border between Switzerland and Italy. Legend has it that the dogs who helped those soldiers also had small casks of liquor strapped to their collars to help folks up. That’s why even today, St. Bernards are still often seen with little barrels around their necks.