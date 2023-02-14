Colorado Forecasters Predict Return of ‘Very Dangerous’ Avalanche Conditions

A winter storm expected to drop more than three feet of snow on the Rocky Mountains this week prompted the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) to warn both residents and visitors of the return of “very dangerous avalanche conditions.”

The first wave of snow already hit the Centennial State, with 4-12 inches of frost gently blanketing the Colorado mountains from Monday morning through late Monday night. This was merely an appetizer, however, for the brutal winter weather forecasted to come.

The beginnings of a second, far more punishing storm will arrive in Colorado on Tuesday night. With it, the storm brings the potential for heavy snow to follow throughout the night and into Wednesday afternoon. The storm could also slam the mountains with 20-40 mph winds, creating blowing snow and bringing visibility to near zero.

Avalanche danger was expected to spike from Low (Level 1 of 5) to Moderate (Level 2 of 5) in the San Juans and Sangre de Cristo mountains of Colorado Monday. Unless the storm shifts direction, the coming winter weather could add another two feet of snow to the already snow-covered mountains.

“If the storm forecast stays on track, we anticipate issuing an Avalanche Watch for the San Juan Mountains this afternoon, which could escalate to an Avalanche Warning Tuesday afternoon,” CAIC said.

Colorado Avalanche Center Warns of High Danger From Winter Storm

Ahead of the approaching storms, the CAIC warned that the avalanche danger scale could skyrocket to HIGH (Level 4 of 5) in some areas of Colorado. At this level, monstrous human-triggered avalanches become highly likely.

Earlier today, the organization took to social media to issue another avalanche warning. In it, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center advised outdoorsmen of an avalanche watch for the Southern Mountains through Wednesday night, indicating dangerous avalanche conditions are possible.

“Up to three feet of snow and strong winds increase the danger on Wednesday to HIGH (Level 4 of 5). As snow accumulates through the day today, cautious route-finding will be essential,” they wrote.

“Avoid steep slopes with more than around eight to ten inches of new or wind-drifted snow, especially if you observe cracks on the snow surface. Avoid traveling in or under avalanche terrain on Wednesday when we expect you can very easily trigger an avalanche. They will also release naturally and can run long distances.”

Anyone venturing into the Colorado mountains this week should keep an eye on the avalanche forecast before entering the backcountry. Always carry an avalanche-rescue transceiver, a probe pole, and a shovel. These can be the difference between life and death in the event of a slide.

Avalanche deaths in Colorado are rare, but not at all unheard of. Every year, an average of six skiers and other outdoorsmen lose their lives in avalanches.