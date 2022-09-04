Colorado Hiker Falls Nearly 900 Feet to Her Death

About 14 miles west of Aspen, Colorado, lies Capitol Peak, a mountain whose summit stretches over 14,000 feet above the ground. The hike is only 15 miles in length and can be completed in one (grueling) day by an experienced hiker. However, it’s an incredibly challenging trek. In fact, it’s considered the toughest 14er in the entire state.

Along the way to the summit of Capitol Peak, hikers will encounter steep climbs, loose and rotten rock, and the treacherous Knife’s Edge ridge. Though a popular addition to adventurers’ bucket lists, Capitol Peak is not for the inexperienced, nor the faint of heart.

Like so many of the world’s most challenging hikes, Capitol Peak has claimed many lives over the years. And on Saturday morning (September 3) it claimed one more.

A woman was completing a daring solo hike of the 14,137-foot mountain when she grabbed what she thought was a stable handhold to hoist herself further up the rock face. Tragically, however, the rock gave way, sending her plummeting to her death.

Another hiking party witnessed the event and wasted no time reporting the incident. After someone in the party called 911, helicopter paramedics rushed to the scene. But sadly, all that could be done was to shut down the trail and retrieve the woman’s body from Pierre Lakes Basin. By Saturday afternoon, rescuers had transported the body to the coroner’s office.

Initial reports stated that the woman fell around 2,000 feet, from just below the 14,137-foot summit. Later, however, rescuers discovered that she had actually fallen about 900 feet before her death.

Colorado Police Respond to String of Hiker Deaths

Local police released a statement following the tragedy. In it, they advised other hikers to exercise extreme caution on Capitol Peak and other dangerous hikes.

“The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind backcountry enthusiasts that the Elk Mountains are treacherous,” they wrote. “And that the loose, rotting terrain can lead to unstable conditions that can cause serious injuries or death.”

“Capitol Peak is considered one of Colorado’s most difficult mountains to climb,” the sheriff’s office said, “with extreme exposure and loose, crumbling rock.”

The death of the solo hiker was just the latest in a long string of incidents at Capitol Peak. In 2017 alone, five climbers died within six weeks of each other. Just last year, rescuers were forced to concede that the body of a deceased hiker would have to remain on the mountainside indefinitely.

Rescuers did everything they could to retrieve the body of hiker Kelly McDermott. Unfortunately, however, he was located 500 feet below the infamous Knife’s Edge, making him borderline impossible to reach. And finally, a rescuer was seriously injured in their attempt to recover the hiker. After that, they had no choice but to give up.

Pitkin County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Parker Lathrop urged hikers to think carefully before attempting a climb like Capitol Peak. “We’re trying to get people to slow down a little bit,” he told CBS News Colorado. “This should be the crown jewel, and if you’re not ready for it – if your gut tells you to stop – the mountain will still be there (next time).”