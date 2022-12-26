Colorado Hiker Plummets 200 Feet From Icy Trail, Somehow Survives

It is a holiday miracle for one Colorado woman as she miraculously survives a massive fall while hiking in California. According to reports, the 40-year-old hiker was walking along the California trail when she slipped and fell. Thankfully, the trees below broke her terrifying fall. However, the woman did sustain serious injuries.

The Hiker Fell From A California Summit That Sits Nearly 9,000 Feet Up

The harrowing event happened as the female hiker, Ruth Woroniecki plunged over 200 feet down, falling into a line of trees. The hiker was scaling the San Gabriel Mountains on Christmas Eve (Saturday). Reports note that she slipped on ice during the Christmas hike.

Ruth Woroniecki from Thornton Colorado left the campground where she was staying with her family in Lytle Creek at around 5 a.m. on Christmas Eve morning. According to the area authorities, Woroniecki was hiking back to the campsite along the 8,800-foot summit when she slipped on the trail, plummeting 200 feet. Thankfully, a fallen tree had broken in the same area and the woman fell on this, which absorbed the harsher impact.

A nearby hiker spotted Woroniecki after the fall. Then, technology saved the day as the passerby activated a handheld GPS device to call for help to aid the fallen hiker.

Rescue Crews Send Helicopter To Aid Fallen Colorado Hiker On A California Trail

Rescue crews determined the location of the fallen hiker was too high up for them to reach without the helicopter. It would take crews too long to get to the woman through the other methods, the rescuers estimated.

The helicopter crews circled nearby the Colorado woman and dropped a rescuer who hiked up to help. The woman was soon located and placed on the helicopter and taken to the nearest hospital. However, major winds made the rescue a difficult one, reports note. The hiker sent to aid said the fallen hiker was equipped with crampons and an ice axe in her journey to the location.

“He placed Woroniecki in a rescue harness,” officials note.

“And assisted her to an open area, away from trees,” the statement says.

Woroniecki’s condition is not immediately known at the time of publication. However, she has reportedly sustained serious injuries.

Mountain Rescue Team Training Gets Real-World Experience Rescuing Stranded Hiker

Earlier this month a harrowing mountain rescue took place during a training exercise. The team responded to the emergency call to save a hiker in distress while in the middle of annual training activities.

The Organ Mountain Technical Rescue Squad which is based in New Mexico was called to an emergency at a neighboring mountain, reports note. As crews arrived on the scene, they found the hiker lost and suffering a head injury from a rock. The hiker’s companions were able to stop the bleeding however, they needed help to get back onto the main trails. The crews were able to reach the hikers and get them back onto the nearest trail for help.