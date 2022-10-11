colorado-hiker-rescued-after-suffering-immobilizing-injury

A hiker in Colorado has been rescued. The woman had fallen and suffered an immobilizing injury from the impact.

The 28-year-old woman fell after she went off-route while hiking the Hope Lake Trail. She sustained lower-leg injuries from the fall, and had to be rescued.

Search and rescue hiked down to the area in which she had fallen. She and her companion both fell, and once they were found, the woman was airlifted from the area and they were both returned to their vehicles.

“Traveling off-trail can greatly increase the risk of hiking in Colorado, especially in remote areas. Getting lost becomes easier, while additional terrain hazards may exist,” says Out There Colorado.

Another hiker was airlifted recently in Hawaii. The hiker was rescued at Haiku Stairs, also known as Stairway to Heaven.

A woman in her 20s was reported to be unable to go down the trail.

Her injuries were fairly severe.

The Stairwell of Heaven consists of 3,900 steps leading up to the top of the Ko’olau mountain range, which were originally built in the 1940s and rebuilt in the early 2000s.

Hiker Killed After Slipping Off Into Waterfall

A 17-year-old hiker was sadly killed during a hike. He died after a fall on the Denny Creek Trail and into the Keekwulee Falls.

Veteran hiker Paul Otteni shared some more information about the waterfall and trail.

“Treat every decision with care when you’re out in the wild,” he said. “You could make a mistake, you could slip, you could fall, there’s always the opportunity to get hurt and, yeah, this obviously is a terrible thing to happen.”

Tacoma News Tribune also shared details about it.

While visitors may enjoy themselves in the water at Denny Creek, they should be conscious of potential risks,” they write. “Rocks are slippery and dangerous.”

Joro Spider Reported in Alabama

An invasive spider was reported by a hiker in Alabama.

They have been reproducing in mass amounts in Georgia, but aren’t super harmful to the environment.

Mathew Guthrie, who reported the sighting, shared what happened.

“We almost ran into it,” Guthrie said. “I went to move the web and it was really thick, almost like fishing line or like a thread from clothing, but it was golden. And that kind of took us back a little bit. Then we looked at the spider, and we had never seen one like that before.

He took photos of the species and shared them with AL.com.

“We sat and watched it and tried to take pictures of it for maybe 20 minutes, because we just thought it was really cool,” Guthrie said. “I hate spiders, but I was like ‘That is neat.’”

If you see one of these spiders, don’t panic — just report them.