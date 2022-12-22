Colorado Ice Skaters Have Dangerously Close Call on Frozen Lake

Officials in Summit County Colorado are warning people about the possible dangers of ice skating and ice fishing after two people were found gliding on an unsafe frozen lake.

A concerned citizen spotted the skaters on Lake Dillon, which borders Silverthorne. And the person called the Summit County Sheriff’s Office after hearing the ice cracking under the people’s weight.

According to a Facebook post by the office, crews from the Summit County Search and Rescue Team headed to the scene to tell the skaters to head back to land because the ice was considered unsafe “just the day before.”

“A drone was deployed to the location of the two ice skaters,” the post reads. “And with the use of an on-board speaker system, the individuals were alerted to the potential dangers.”

Because of the incident, officials are reminding people how to safely enjoy ice sports this winter.

Ice Skaters and Fishers Should Never Walk on Cloudy Ice

“There are many variables that can cause ice to be unsafe,” the post continues. “It can be thick in some spots and thin in others, depending on subsurface currents, winds, and other factors.”

“Clear ice is capable of holding more weight than cloudy ice,” according to the office. And no one should head out on waterways unless there are at least four inches of clear ice. If someone is planning on driving an ATV or snowmobile on a lake, they should wait for six inches.

People Should Carry Emergency Kits While Traversing Frozen Lakes

No matter how careful a person is, there is always a chance that ice could “give way” because it continuously contracts and expands as the temperatures fluctuate. So everyone should be prepared to react if they fall through.

“If you find yourself falling through the ice stay calm, control your breathing, get your arms over the top of the ice back in the direction you came from. Kick or pull yourself horizontally onto the ice surface. Don’t attempt to stand up,” continues the post. “Call 911.”

The office also suggests that all ice fishers and skaters carry a safety kit that includes ice pics, rope, spiked shoes, and a whistle. Also, no one should ever walk on ice alone.

And pet owners need to keep an eye on dogs if they walk or live near frozen lakes, rivers, or ponds. Animals should stay off of the ice. And it’s best to keep them on a leash to ensure they don’t attempt a dangerous stroll.