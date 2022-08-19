Colorado Man Kills Black Bear, Shoots It 9 Times After It Enters His Home

What do you do when the outdoors comes inside? One man in Colorado learned the hard way as a black bear came into his house. When faced with a large predator like that, there really isn’t much that you can do. Quick thinking meant that this bear had to be dealt with, though. It takes quite a bit of lead to take down a raging bear.

Steamboat Springs, Colorado is a ski town, and also home to its fair share of bears. Ken Mauldin, according to the Colorado Department of Parks and Wildlife, had to take deadly action against the home intruder. With his .40 caliber Glock handgun, Mauldin had to really pull the trigger to get this situation handled.

Nine shots later, the 300 to 400-pound bear was taken down.

“The door was unlocked, and it’s one of the older-style lever door handles. So, the bear pushed on that to get the door open,” a CPW officer, Rachel Gonzalez said to Field & Stream. “[Mauldin] was alerted when his wife screamed. It was just after 2 a.m. when we received the incident notification.”

If I were that homeowner, I would be getting new door handles tomorrow. That’s not something you want to make easy on a curious bear. One thing that Mauldin is worried about is the fact that this seems to be happening more and more often. The bears are apparently becoming oblivious to the presence of people in the town. Doing as they lease with no fear of the human world.

His black bear is just the latest example.

Black Bears Just Don’t Care

Ken Mauldin is upset that this is indicative of a larger issue. Steamboat Springs has had to deal with bears for a while. It’s not something that anyone is a stranger to in town. However, things seem to be getting worse. These bears just do not care about humans, and they’ve shown that more and more frequently in recent years.

“We’re seeing bears that have lost all of their natural fear of humans. They’re walking through restaurants. They’re walking through hotel lobbies,” Mauldin said to F&S. He went on. “They’re coming into occupied structures with large barking dogs. We have town bears here that are not afraid of people.”

And this bear did not care about his non-violent deterrents. Not even his 100-pound German Shepherd or the screams of him and his wife were able to make the bear move. When that doesn’t work, there’s not much else you can do.

So, the black bear was put down with the .40 caliber Glock. Let’s hope these issues start to go away. No one wants a bunch of dead bears, and no one wants a town overrun by those same animals. It’s hard out in bear country.