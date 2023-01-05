Colorado Man Kills Mountain Lion After It Attacks Pet Dog

A Colorado man recently illegally shot and killed a mountain lion after his dog became a victim in a string of attacks.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officials shared that the incident happened on December 27. That night, the same mountain lion attacked two dogs. During the first attack, it pounced on an 80-pound husky around 6:15 pm. Luckily, the owners were able to scare the predator away.

The animal then attacked a second dog around 6:50 pm. When it did, the owner killed the lion.

CPW said that both dogs initially survived the attacks. But the second was seriously injured, and officials could not confirm that it was still alive.

In Colorado, it is illegal to kill a mountain lion to protect a pet. However, authorities have decided not to press charges or issue any fines after considering the case.

Mountain Lions Have Killed Dozens of Pets in and Around the Town

Mountain lions killed 30 dogs, two goats, and one mule in 2022 in that same area, which is near the town of Nederland. And the majority of the incidents happened within the past two months. And residents are both fearful and angry that the problem continues to persist.

CPW has posted a map of killings and attacks on pets by mountain lions to help people better gauge where they walk their animals or how they handle pets in their backyards. And officials have also attempted to set traps for the predators on two occasions, but they were unsuccessful.

According to CPW’s Area 2 Boulder South District wildlife manager Sam Peterson, there is nothing else that the department can do to help.

“As morbid and messed up as it sounds, if we just have a dog getting attacked or killed and no human involvement, then it’s just lions doing lion things. And we can’t kill them,” he said during a recent public meeting.

“But if we were responding to every pet that was killed by wildlife with lethal removal, then we would be spending the majority of our time as officers doing that,” he continued. “And we would have to kill a lot of bears, lions, bobcats, and coyotes. Instead, I think the best solution is advocating for responsible pet ownership and being diligent with your pets when living or visiting areas where wildlife are likely to be.”

Locals believe that mountain lions are targeting pets because nearby dam construction has pushed them out of their hunting grounds. They also speculate that a recent outbreak of chronic wasting disease has impacted the deer population. And mountain lions have had to find different types of prey.