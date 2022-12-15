Colorado Man Reportedly Pulls Gun on Park Employee Cleaning up Trash

Shocking reports are coming out of Colorado revealing that a man pulled a gun on a park employee recently. According to reports from the Boulder Police Department, this Boulder city parks and recreation employee was at work, cleaning up trash in the area when the attack occurred. Reports note that a man confronted the parks and recreation employee while revealing a firearm. This act of violence on the Colorado park employee occurred as the suspect was standing about 50 feet away from the Colorado park employee.

Reports note that the suspect began to curse at the Colorado parks and recreation employee, eventually brandishing the firearm in the confrontation. The employee then ran to call Boulder Police Department officers to the scene once they noticed the firearm.

Colorado Police Officers Were On The Scene At Scott Carpenter Park Within Moments

The scary confrontation took place at Boulder’s Scott Carpenter Park on Monday, December 12 the officers note. Upon arriving at the scene, officers placed the suspect, 48-year-old Marius Nunn, under arrest. The suspect has now been charged with “felony menacing” according to the police reports. Officers note that there is no continuing threat to the public.

This story proves that humans can be just as unpredictable as wild animals. It is usually wildlife that which is often what park employees in the great outdoors are often keeping an eye on. Just as one Montana hunter learned recently when he barely managed to escape a grizzly bear, using two guns against the charging animal.

Montana Hunter Narrowly Escapes Tragedy After Massive Grizzly Begins To Charge

According to a report from the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, a Washington hunter was traveling to the state to hunt upland game birds earlier this fall. The hunter was visiting the state with his wife and dogs when the grizzly bear encounter occurred.

According to the hunter, the grizzly bear charged out of a thick brush, frighteningly close. The hunter reacted quickly, firing at the charging bear with both a shotgun and a handgun. This, fortunately, stopped the bear in its tracks.

Officials soon located and euthanized the bear, reports note. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, this 677-pound adult male bear didn’t have a “known previous history of human conflict.”

However, authorities were required to step in after the grizzly charged a human. According to the statement, evidence at the site of the attack suggests that it was all a result of a “surprise encounter.”