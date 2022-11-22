Colorado Man Rescued After Getting Stuck Waist-Deep in Mudflat

Colorado Firefighters were dispatched to Bear Creek Lake in Lakewood recently when a man became stuck after falling into waist-deep mud. Kris Gama was with a friend at the park when his buddy’s phone took an unfortunate tumble into some mud. He could have just left it. However, Kris decided to come back the next day by himself to get the device. However, he found himself stuck in exactly the same predicament. “It’s like quicksand so the harder you fight, the deeper you sink,” Gama told KDVR.

Gama said that, if it hadn’t been for the snow along the lake’s shore, he would have seen how deep the mud was. By the time he realized he was in danger, though, it was too late. Luckily for him, he had waders on–it had been below freezing earlier that afternoon.

Lucky for the Colorado man, he had his own phone with him and was able to call 911. West Metro Fire arrived on the scene within minutes, Gama said. “One of those moments in life where you have to humble yourself, surrender, and ask for help if you are in need,” Gama recalled.

West Metro Fire officials are urging people to be cautious around water this winter after a man fell through the ice and drowned. Gama’s story is a reminder that even if an area of water is frozen over, it can still be dangerous. The spokesperson said that the Colorado sun can cause the ice to melt rapidly, making it unsafe to walk on.

Similar rescues happened last winter in Colorado

Last winter, many people around the metro fell through thin ice into frozen ponds and had to be rescued. Last January, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said that three children had fallen through an icy pond. According to the sheriff’s office, four juvenile relatives were playing on the ice when three of them fell into a pond located at The Addison at Cherry Creek apartments around 3:24 p.m.

“Just looking out my window saw a couple kids walking on the ice pond, a few seconds later, I just saw them fall in,” Talavera told KDVR. “Before I even realized it, I was out there on the middle of the pond pulling two kids out. That’s when I fell in.” The sheriff’s office stated that she tried to pull the third child, a 6-year-old girl out but had difficulty doing so. The 16-year-old boy who is a cousin of the victim arrived and jumped into the pond to help Talavera.

According to the sheriff’s office, when deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 6-year-old who was not breathing and did not have a pulse. Deputy David Rodriguez immediately began chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, with Deputies Blaine Moulton and Justin Dillard also assisting. This CPR continued until South Metro Fire Rescue arrived to take over life-saving measures.