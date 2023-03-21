Colorado Mountain Lion Attacks Couple in Hot Tub

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) notes this as the first mountain lion attack on a human in the state since Feb. 27, 2022.

According to CPW’s media release, the victim is an adult male who was inside an in-ground hot tub with his wife at the time of the attack. The man was “clawed in the head” on Saturday, March 18, and CPW officers were alerted to the incident around 10 p.m.

Four wildlife officers responded to the scene, finding the place of attack firmly settled in mountain lion country, as the couple was occupying a rental home in a heavily wooded subdivision about five miles west of Nathrop (along Chalk Creek), Chaffee County, CO.

“The victim had four superficial scratches on top of his head and near his right ear. By the time CPW was alerted and responded, the victim had cleaned the wounds and declined any medical assistance,” CPW cites.

Wildlife officers confirmed the man’s injuries as consistent with mountain lion claws, prompting Colorado officials to launch a search for the animal.

Parks & Wildlife’s Mountain Lion Victim Statement:

“The victim told the officers he and his wife were sitting in a hot tub, which is located in the ground and away from the house, at about 8 p.m. when he felt something grab his head. He and his wife began screaming and splashing water at the animal. The victim’s wife grabbed a flashlight and shined it on the animal, which they then identified as a mountain lion. The light and commotion caused the mountain lion to retreat about 20 feet from the couple in the hot tub. They continued to scream at the mountain lion and after a short time it moved up to the top of a hill near some rocks where it crouched down and continued to watch the couple. They were then able to get out of the hot tub and return to the rental house. Inside, they cleaned the scratches and called the property owner, who happens to be a CPW employee, who then alerted CPW officers.” Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Search for the Colorado mountain lion began immediately after the attack. The first two CPW officers followed a steep ridge along Chalk Creek, but no tracks could be found “due to the freezing temperatures and frozen snow on the ground,” CPW cites.

CPW has opted not to track the lion with hounds. Instead, a trap has been set nearby.

‘We think it’s likely the mountain lion saw the man’s head move in the darkness at ground-level but didn’t recognize the people in the hot tub’

“We think it’s likely the mountain lion saw the man’s head move in the darkness at ground-level but didn’t recognize the people in the hot tub,” offers Sean Shepherd, Area Wildlife Manager based in Salida.

“The couple did the right thing by making noise and shining a light on the lion. Although this victim had only minor injuries, we take this incident seriously. We have alerted neighbors and posted signs warning of lion activity. And we will continue to track the lion and lion activity,” Shepherd adds.

March 18’s incident is the first Colorado mountain lion attack of 2023, and the first in a year’s time. The last incident occurred on Feb. 27, 2022. In total, this is the 24th mountain lion attack resulting in injury to a human in the state since 1990.

Out of those 24 attacks, 3 have resulted in human deaths. To be clear, CPW does not characterize lions pursuing or killing pets, livestock, or other domestic animals as “attacks.”

Mountain lion attacks remain relatively rare across the U.S. But it is important to know how to avoid or navigate encounters, as they do occur. A man was just attacked by an Arizona mountain lion this past week.

To reduce the risk of problems on or near your property, CPW urges you to follow these simple precautions:

Make lots of noise if you come and go during the times mountain lions are most active: dusk to dawn

Install outside lighting. Light areas where you walk so you could see a lion if one were present

Closely supervise children whenever they play outdoors Make sure children are inside before dusk and not outside before dawn Talk with children about lions and teach them what to do if they meet one

Landscape or remove vegetation to eliminate hiding places for lions Make it difficult for lions to approach unseen

Planting non-native shrubs and plants that deer often prefer to eat encourages wildlife to come onto your property Predators follow prey, so never feed any wildlife

Keep your pet under control Roaming pets are easy prey and can attract lions, so ring pets in at night If you leave your pet outside, keep it in a kennel with a secure top Don’t feed pets outside; this can attract raccoons and other animals that are eaten by lions

Store all garbage securely

Place livestock in enclosed sheds or barns at night Close doors to all outbuildings since inquisitive lions may go inside for a look



If you live in Colorado mountain lion country, visit CPW’s Lion Information Page here to learn more.

CPW will continue to monitor lion activity in the Nathrop area. Please report any local sightings by calling CPW’s Salida office at 719-530-5520. Or, call Colorado State Patrol at 719-544-2424 after business hours.