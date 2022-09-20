Colorado Off-Roading Tour Car Falls Over 100 Feet Off Cliff, Killing 3

Three people on an off-roading tour died after their car fell more than 100 feet off a cliff in Southwestern Colorado on Monday, Sept. 12.

According to Colorado State Patrol Spokesperson Gary Cutler, the group was traveling North on County Road 36 near Yankee Boy Basin between11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. when their Jeep Gladiator slipped off the edge of the road. The Jeep first fell around 110 feet before hitting the ground. Then, it continued to roll down a rocky cliffside for another 142 feet.

Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, Diana Robles, 28, and tour driver Don Fehd, 72, died in the accident. The incident report does not show drugs, alcohol, weather, or speed as factors.

“The crash is still under investigation at this time,” Cutler told NBC News. “At this point, there isn’t any one thing that has shown a cause for going off the roadway.”

The sight-seers were both nurses at the Yuma Regional Medical Centre in Yuma, Arizona. Figueroa-Perez was Robles’s aunt.

“We know they are in the merciful hands of our Lord as they themselves being nurses had healing hands in every life they touched,” Diana Figueroa, a family member, wrote on Facebook.

Jeff Lindberg, the owner of Fehd’s employer, West Colorado Jeep Rentals and Tours, remembered Fehd as being “quirky” and “genuine.”

The Deadly Accident Was the Second in the Ouray County, Colorado This Month

Montrose Daily Press reports that this is the second fatal accident in the area just this month. On Sept. 5, Tory Coonrod, 52, of Mesa, Arizona, was traveling near Imogene Pass in Ouray County with his wife when his side-by-side all-terrain vehicle (ATV) rolled 600 feet down a steep embankment.

According to the publication, Coonrod had hit a dead end in a trail and attempted to turn around. As he did, his vehicle started to tip. He told his wife to jump, which she was able to do. Coonrod was unable to get out of the vehicle before it began to roll.

The victim’s brother and sister-in-law witnessed the accident and said that the ATV rolled at least six times, Ouray County Undersheriff Tammy Stroup shared. Stroup does not know if the passengers were wearing helmets or seatbelts.

Members of the Ouray Mountain Rescue, Ouray Fire Department, and Ouray County Emergency Medical Services arrived, and rescuers were able to retrieve Coonrod’s body, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife was taken to a local hospital for injuries sustained when she jumped from the vehicle. There has been no update on her condition.