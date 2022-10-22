Colorado Park Closes Amid Outbreak of Mount Muscoco Wildfire

Following the news that a wildfire broke out at Mount Muscoco, nearby Colorado parks North Cheyenne Canyon and Helen Hunt Falls have reportedly been forced to close.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports that the wildfire, which has been named the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at 6 a.m. on Saturday (October 22nd). “We ordered the MMA from the State to fly over at first light. Fire is named Four Corners Fire. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. [North] Cheyenne Canyon Park/Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today.

In the next tweet, the Colorado Springs Fire Department reported that firefighters are now investigating the wildfire. “Firefighters have hiked into the area. Estimating the fire is less than 1 acre but in steep and rocky terrain. Helicopter should be on scene within 15 minutes to do water bucket drops to assist crews with putting the fire out.”

Within an hour or so, a helicopter made its way to Mount Muscoco to help put out the wildfire. According to Out There Colorado, multiple red flag warnings have been issued across Colorado by the National Weather Service. This is due to dry and windy conditions that are expected in some areas.

Both the Front Range Foothills and portions of Northeast Plains are part of the alert. “A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.”

A Wildfire Sparks in Colorado’s Boulder County

Meanwhile, authorities in Colorado’s Boulder County reported earlier this week that a small wildfire estimated to be eight to 10 acres in size has sparked near Lakeridge Trail, north of Boulder.

Out There Colorado reported that initially four homes in the immediate area were forced to evacuate as the wildfire moved through the areas of Lakeridge Trail and Nelson Road. Highway 36/North Foothills was closed between Neva and Nelson roads due to smoke limiting visibility.

Luckily, the wildfire was 100% contained within the course of a few hours. However, Boulder County still remains under a red flag warning. “Boulder County is under a RED FLAG WARNING today, Saturday, due to windy conditions and low humidity levels. Today, no burning of any kind is allowed in unincorporated Boulder County. Please, no flames, sparks, or ignition sources,” the sheriff’s department declared on Saturday.

Boulder County was hit earlier this year with the Marshall Wildfire that sparked on December 30th and was contained by January 1st. The wildfire killed two and destroyed approximately 1,084 structures. It was eventually dubbed the most destructive fire in Colorado history.

The cause of the fire continues to remain under investigation. But an incident report from the Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks identified two potential ignition points. The first ignition point was a shed at Hwy. 93 and 170. The second was upwind from the first.