Colorado Sheriff Calls Out Teen Partiers After Leaving National Forest a ‘Frigging Mess’

A Colorado sheriff’s department is calling out teen partiers after the group left the Uncompahgre National Forest a “frigging mess.”

In a Twitter post on Friday (October 14th), San Miguel Sheriff Masters called out the teens for making a huge message in the Colorado national forest. “Our local little darlings have been up here drinking and having parties,” Masters also explained. “And sure enough everywhere you look here in our national forest right next to our fabulous Bear Creek preserve there is just hundreds upon hundreds of beer cans, beer bottles, and hard ice tea cans. Cases and cases of it, just trashing our forest. It’s just a frigging mess.”

Sheriff Masters calling out the "little local darlings (kids)" making a "frigging mess" with hundreds of beer cans all over our forest in Telluride. pic.twitter.com/dE6oHJVRa6 — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) October 14, 2022

Sheriff Masters further pointed out that hundreds upon hundreds of trash items can be seen as far as one can see in the national forest. “It just goes on and on and on. Just making a frigging mess,” he then said. “They need to get their little fannies up here. That’s what needs to happen. They got all kinds of trash left over and blankets. It’s just a mess.”

The Uncompahgre National Park is located in parts of Montrose, Mesa, San Miguel, Ouray, Gunnison, Hinsdale, San Juan, and Delta countries in western Colorado. The forest was also established in June 1905.

It is also combined with the Grand Mesa and Gunnison National Forests. Recreation.gov’s website about the area reads, “Over three thousand miles of trails and routes provide access to areas of rugged beauty and solitude. Many were carved by indigenous peoples, early explorers, and miners, and offer an experience that connects users to the land and to the past. The mountains, plateau, and mesa that make up the forest will always provide a scenic backdrop and thus a component of the quality of life in the area.”

Colorado Man Sentenced to Prison For Dumping Thousands of Pounds of Trash in the Uncompahgre National Forest

In 2015, a Colorado man was sentenced to six months in prison for dumping thousands of pounds of trash in the Uncompahgre National Forest.

USA Today reported the man lived in and maintained a structure on the National Forest System Lands. The incident happened between October 2014 and April 2015. During that time, he allegedly transported large qualities of items to the lands. This is where he littered in a large area near the Jud Wiebe Trail. Volunteers and workers from the Colorado of Division of Fire Prevention and Control removed around 8,500 pounds of debris from the area. This was also all done by helicopter.

U.S. Attorney, John Walsh, also spoke to the media outlet about the situation. “This was no ordinary case of littering in the national forest. This was full-scale trashing of the public lands, and merited a term of incarceration.”

The man was charged and convicted of residing on National Forest System Lands. He was further charged with littering on the land. Along with his time in prison, the man was also sentenced to one year of probation. Then he was banned from all forest and BLM lands.