Colorado Teen Dies Trying to Rescue Two Girls Trapped in Icy Lake

A Colorado teen has reportedly passed away after attempting to rescue two girls who were trapped in an icy lake earlier this week.

According to WSMV, Dylan Whittenberg became trapped under icy water as he and another boy tried to rescue two girls from Crystal Lake in Roxborough on Tuesday (November 22nd). Residents nearby helped save the three other kids. Unfortunately, a dive team had to recover Whittenberg. The teen died on Thursday (November 24th) after being flown to a different hospital. He just turned 14 at the time of his death.

West Metro Fire Rescue further reported that the residents in the area used hoses, extension cords, and tops to pull the three other teens out of the lake. Whittenberg ended up slipping into keeping water and further away from the shore. “Shallow on the shoreline. Quickly drops off a shelf to seven to eight feet,” the fire department described the lake’s depth.

The Teen’s Aunt Speaks Out After His Death at the Lake

One day after Whittenberg passed away, the community where he lived gathered for a vigil. He was described as selfless and had a smile that could brighten up a room. “It’s so overwhelming,” the teen’s aunt, Lynnette Sherock, stated. “I cannot believe that, the amount of love that was shown here for my nephew tonight, it was just unreal.”

Sherock also addressed the crowd and identified the other boy who attempted to help rescue the girls from the lake’s freezing water. “This young man right here was also one of the heroic boys that jumped in the water to help those girls,” she said. “For that you guys are heroes every single day.”

Sherock went on to add that she wants her nephew to be remembered as a hero for attempting to save the girls from the lake. “My nephew was a hero, he made sure his friends got to the shore.”

Meanwhile, Whittenberg’s aunt recalled witnessing the paramedics attempting to resuscitate her nephew after getting him out of the lake. “At that point in my heart, I knew that my nephew wasn’t going to ever come back home,” she said. “He lit up a room literally, he was always smiling, always happy, and he gave the best hugs.”

A GoFundMe is Set Up to Help the Teen’s Family Following Lake Drowning

A GoFundMe was launched to help the Whittenberg family with funeral expenses following the lake incident.

“The color red was Dylan‘s favorite color,” the event organizer wrote. “According to a family member, and examples of words used to describe Dyllan tonight at his vigil included brave, kind, innocent, good at math, helpful, hero, brother, son, grandson, cousin, friend, grateful, loving, sweet, giving and ambitious.”

It was also noted that this who knew the teen knew he always had a smile on his face. “Thank you for the blessing you brought to the lives of those who knew you Dyllan! FLY HIGH!!”