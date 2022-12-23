Colorado Wildfire Quickly Spreads in Boulder County, Causes Hundreds of Evacuations

Hundreds of residents in Boulder County, Colorado, were forced to leave their homes earlier this week after a late-season wildfire broke out.

The Sunshine Wildland Fire erupted on the northwest side of Boulder on Monday, December 19, as a house fire. But due to dry and windy conditions, it spread to trees and brush within a matter of hours.

The Emergency Management Agency ordered mandatory evacuations of 167 homes, which sent about 450 people into shelters as firefighters battled flames. The local fairgrounds took in large animals, and The Humane Society of Boulder Valley opened its doors to small pets.

“We were told to leave immediately. And I packed up whatever I could and got out of there,” Josephine Wiedeman told News 7.

By Tuesday, authorities had 65% of the wildlife contained and residents were allowed to return to their homes. The following morning, officials announced that 60 firefighters were on the scene. When the blaze began, about 200 firefighters had deployed.

Despite the progress, much of the area stayed under a red flag warning on Wednesday because of sustained winds around 30 mph and gusts up to 60 mph. The relative humidity was also down to 26 percent, which created perfect conditions for the Colorado wildlife to spread.

A Cold Front Gave Colorado Firefighters a Break From the Ideal Wildfire Conditions

Fortunately, a cold front moved in that afternoon. And by that evening, personnel successfully contained the entire fire. The city has since reopened all roads in the area and lifted all of the warnings.

“A huge thank you to everyone who worked hard today, in cold and windy conditions, to make this happen,” Boulder County officials wrote in a statement.

In total, the flames burned 19 acres. One home was destroyed and another was damaged. The cause of the initial fire is still unknown.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management warned residents that they may still see small fires in the area, but they should only be concerned if those flames begin to spread.

“Individuals who return to the area may see smoke and small flare-ups of the fire,” the agency said on its Twitter but should only call 911 if they see fire moving,” page. “Fire personnel will be patrolling the perimeter of the fire overnight.”

According to News 7, The Sunshine Wildland Fire is still burning west of Boulder on or near Mount Sanitas. But the city is not in any further danger.