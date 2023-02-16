Colossal 166-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Footprint Discovered by Archaeologists

One hundred and sixty-six million years ago, long before humans took their first steps across ancient earth, a colossal carnivorous dinosaur crouched down in what is now known as the UK’s Dinosaur Coast, leaving behind a footprint for archaeologists to find an unfathomable amount of time in the future.

As one might expect, the 95-mile stretch of coastline in southern England was named as such for its rich collection of fossils and dinosaur footprints. Thousands of these fascinating finds have been discovered in the area over the years. The most recent footprint, however, was one of the most intriguing yet.

Measuring an astonishing 3.3 feet in length, the Jurassic footprint is the largest of its kind found in Yorkshire county.

Local archaeologist Marie Woods made the amazing discovery back in April 2021 while walking along the Dinosaur Coast. “I couldn’t believe what I was looking at, I had to do a double take,” she said in a statement. “I have seen a few smaller prints when out with friends. But nothing like this. I can no longer say that ‘archaeologists don’t do dinosaurs.'”

Woods and her colleagues spent the past two years conducting in-depth research on the giant footprint, the findings of which were just published in the Proceedings of the Yorkshire Geological Society journal Tuesday.

Immediately following the unbelievable find, Woods reached out to paleontologist Dr. Dean Lomax, to get a specialized expert’s perspective. Lomax, in fact, had just shared an image of a dinosaur footprint found in the same area in 2006 the day prior. Intrigued by the dinosaur footprint, Lomax joined in on the study.

“Marie contacted me whilst she was down on the beach, with the fossil in front of her,” Lomax told CNN. “At first, to be totally honest, I thought that it was some sort of joke.”

“The fact Marie then went out and saw this down on the beach seemed impossible,” he continued. “Plus, Marie is an archaeologist, and she and I have always joked that she’ll one day make an amazing palaeontological discovery.”

In the past 100 years, scientists have only discovered six three-toed footprints in the area, the first in 1934. “This important discovery adds further evidence that meat-eating giants once roamed this area during the Jurassic,” geologist John Hudson said.

Using the type and age of the footprint, scientists determined the dinosaur that once crouched in the mud was likely a ferocious Megalosaurus or something like it. With a single footprint, they established that the dino likely stood a towering 8-10 feet at the hip.

The Megalosaurus was the world’s first dinosaur, discovered and named way back in 1824. A carnivorous species, the Megalosaurus was one of the largest predators of the age. It stretched between 26 and 30 feet in length with a large skull filled with sharp, serrated teeth.