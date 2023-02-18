Columbus Zoo ‘Humanely Euthanized’ Beloved Bison After Failed Transport

Officials at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium recently announced they had to euthanize their 2,000-pound American bison named Hermie. He was 12 years old.

“He was humanely euthanized… after he did not successfully recover after anesthesia, despite multiple attempts to revive him,” a spokesperson for the zoo wrote on a Facebook post about the bison’s passing.

According to officials from the zoo, Hermie was set to leave the Ohio zoo and go to the Midwest Zoo. Along the way, the spokesperson said they planned to make an overnight stop. Previously, zoo officials decided to move Hermie so that he could socialize with a herd of bison which might benefit his “overall well-being.” However, before the transport began, zoo officials had to put the bison under anesthesia.

“Animal transports are always carefully planned by the Animal Care, Animal Health, and Facilities teams well in advance of the actual move, especially with a 2,000-pound bison,” the spokesperson said.

They added: “Hermie was anesthetized so the team could safely move him into the trailer.”

However, the spokesperson added, “even during the most well-planned anesthesia, there is always an inherent risk.” Unfortunately, despite doing everything they could, Hermie never woke up from the anesthesia.

Hermie was set to go to new home to be with other bison

Before officials gave Hermie anesthesia, the spokesperson added that Hermie was given “physical, bloodwork, and other tests” to ensure the aesthesia would not cause any complications.

Officials later gave him a clean bill of health. As a result, professionals choose to move forward with the transport.

“Hermie will be dearly missed by our Zoo family, particularly his care team,” the Facebook post continued. “They fondly remember how he loved his favorite treats (apples and carrots), spending time rubbing against his street sweeper brush, resting in his sandy area or near a sprinkler on a warm day, coming close to the fence while he enjoyed eating browse, and how he helped guests learn more about the incredible story of bison in North America.”

They added: “Please keep the North America team and everyone who loved Hermie in your thoughts.”

Hermie was born at The Wilds, a private, non-profit safari park and conservation center in Ohio. When he was five months old, he was moved to the Columbus Zoo in 2010.

According to a zoo spokesperson, Hermie quickly made friends with a female American bison named Clover during his lifetime. Zoo employees noted they would often find Hermie and Clover together. Unfortunately, zoo officials humanely euthanized Clover last September due to chronic renal failure. She was 19 years old.