Combat Veteran Who Lost His Legs Carried Up A Mountain By A Buddy For Bucket List Goat Hunting Trip

A combat veteran who lost his legs in battle had always dreamed of hunting mountain goats, which inhabit some of the steepest and most inaccessible altitudes on Earth. Instead of being held back by the whole having no legs thing, his buddy carried him in a backpack on a two-day hike that helped make his dreams come true. Details of the adventure were originally published by Free Range American.

Jonathon Blank lost both of his legs while fighting in Afghanistan 12 years ago. Blank was serving in the 1st Marine Reconnaissance Battalion. That’s when a blast from an improvised explosive device left him severely injured. His recovery took years and countless surgeries. His legs were ultimately amputated above the knee. He hasn’t let that stop him from doing epic sh-t though.

Back in 2020, Blank met Cole Kramer who operates one of the premier hunting guide services in Alaska. It turns out, Blank and Kramer both grew up in Kansas just a few hours apart. While shooting bows together at a Black Rifle Coffee Company event, the two got to talking about hunting.

Kramer found out that Blank had always dreamed of hunting in Alaska. So, they quickly started planning a blacktail deer hunting trip. However, that adventure was unfortunately canceled due to bad weather and unsafe conditions. Then Blank drew a tag for a mountain goat hunt. Both men knew it would take a lot of planning to make it happen.

Jonathon Blank’s dedication to doing something seemingly impossible and the support of his friends and fellow hunters is perhaps the most inspiring story of 2022.

Maybe The Most Badass Hunting Story Ever

The process began with customizing a backpack that would allow Kramer to carry Blank into the Alaskan wilderness without jeopardizing his safety or comfort. After a few test drives and shooting a 3D archery course, the hunt was on. Kramer meanwhile took his workouts to a whole new level, determined that his own physical fitness wouldn’t be what held Blank back.

In September they set off on their adventure, Kramer carrying Blank on his back while their hunting companions carried the rest of the gear. The two-day hunt unfolded better than they ever could have imagined, with Blank successfully dropping a big billy goat from about 300 yards away.

“I have always wanted to hunt a mountain goat,” Blank said. “Never ever, ever did I think that I was going to end up doing it in Alaska. That blew my mind.”

After packing up camp and carving up the goat, each man carried more than 100 lbs on their back as they descended the mountain. Despite his physical limitations, Blank felt guilty he wasn’t doing enough.

“I knew that Jonathon wanted to be doing more. The day we hiked out, he told me he wished he could do more and be more able to help out. It brought me to tears. I was like, ‘Jesus man, you got your legs f-cking blown off for our country in some foreign land, and here you are worried about not doing enough.” Kramer said. “This man has no legs and would use his arms to get up the mountain if you asked him to. He deserves to have someone else to work their ass off for him.”

One of the coolest parts is that they documented the entire journey with a video camera so you can tune into it too.