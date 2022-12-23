Comet That Only Orbits the Sun Every 50,000 Years Expected to Be Visible From Earth

The skies are preparing to gift us with a celestial delight only visible every 50,000 years. According to astronomers, we have the chance to see this highly rare comet with the naked eye.

The comet, dubbed C/2022 E3 (ZTF), was reportedly spotted by the astronomical survey known as Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF.) The group located it on March 2, 2022. It’s set to reach its closest point to our sun early next year.

According to experts, comets are simply stellar “snowballs” that are made up of frozen gases, dust, and rock particles. As they get close to Earth, they get pounded with radiation, which results in cosmic tails of gas and dust.

At this time, the comet is floating somewhere 117 million miles from our planet. So when are your best chances at seeing the astronomical anomaly? Astronomers say your best bet will be in early February next year.

On the first day of the month, it will come within roughly 26 million miles of Earth. While experts can pin down the date, it’s harder to predict its brightness. However, current predictions reveal that the comet will have a magnitude of +6 when it gets close to Earth.

Comet set to appear early next year, astronomers can’t fully predict its brightness

“It’s notoriously hard to predict the brightness of comets, however, sky watchers everywhere have been keeping track of Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) since it was discovered in March 2022. And the current prediction is that it might reach magnitude +6—the limit of what the naked eye can see—or even slightly brighter when it’s at its closest approach to the Earth on the 1st of February,” said astronomer Tania de Sales Marques, who works at the Royal Observatory in the United Kingdom.

However, Robert Massey, Deputy Executive Director of the U.K. Royal Astronomical Society, said that under ideal conditions, the comet might be visible to the naked eye as early as the latter part of January.

If the expert’s predictions are accurate, the comet will also be the first seen with the naked eye since 2020’s NEOWISE. However, astronomers are quick to point out that this comet won’t be near as bright as NEOWISE.

“I’ve seen rising interest in this comet, though it won’t be anything like NEOWISE,” said Massey.

As of this writing, C/2022 E3 (ZTF) can be seen in the early morning before dawn. However, you’ll want to have quality binoculars or a telescope. It’s currently passing through the Corona Borealis constellation. However, if you’re without the proper instruments, it will get easier to see over the next several weeks.

Massey also said it will be quite the challenge to see the comet. He recommends star gazing away from light pollution when the moon is not in the sky.