Communication Services ‘Severely Damaged’ in Haleakala National Park Following Storm

While folks in the lower 48 have been experiencing blizzard and whiteout conditions, Haleakala National Park on the Hawaiian Islands has experienced extreme winds and a flood watch just before Christmas Day. As a result, the park has had to scale back some of its operations. This includes the now “severely damaged” communication facilities.

Previously, Haleakala National Park closed key portions because of the severe weather on December 18, including the Summit District and the Pīpīwai Trail in the Kīpahulu District.

According to WeatherWX, “A strong front will move across the main Hawaiian Islands, and generate periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms through tonight. Although individual showers will tend to move quickly, intense rain rates and the potential for training cells will lead to increased potential for flash flooding.”

These areas remained inaccessible to the public until December 21 when the storms passed and the area was once again safe to explore. But after assessing the damage, the park has warned folks that emergency services may be harder to reach in times of crisis.

“Cell phone service is currently unreliable. Response to emergencies within the park may be significantly delayed due to these communication issues,” the national park reported. “Visitors with existing medical conditions may wish to consider delaying their trip to the summit due to potential difficulty in contacting emergency services.”

“Day hikers enter the crater at their own risk,” Haleakala National Park added in a separate release.

Haleakala National Park Warns Visitors to Use Caution Following Storms

Other facilities that are currently inoperable include the Haleakala Visitor Center at the 9,740-foot elevation. However, the bathrooms are still open to the public.

Along with the weather warnings, Haleakala National Park also issued a crucial reminder for motorists to watch their speeds on park roads. With the extreme weather now behind them, wildlife will likely be more active in the coming days.

In order to protect all species, officials reminded folks to “drive the speed limit and stop for wildlife in the roadway, this is especially important for travel in the dark after sunset,” the park shared. “Those hoping to visit the park for sunset should anticipate long lines at the entrance station.”