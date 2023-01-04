Confused Cow Needs Rescue Twice in 24 Hours After Wandering Through Mall & Sinking in Mud

In western Sydney Australia, one cow needed rescue twice in a 24-hour period. Reportedly, the loose animal wandered through a mall and then got stuck in mud.

Emergency personnel responded to a call in a Caddens Corner shopping center. The cow had been spotted wandering through the mall.

Police and firefighters then corralled the animal. The animal was moved to Western Sydney University, located in Werrington. It was kept there overnight.

However, the cow somehow got into another mess while on campus grounds.

Someone found the cow stuck in mud on a campus dam. It was reportedly stuck up to its stomach in the mud and was trapped. Campus security responded, along with police and fire personnel. They eventually rescued the cow again, but it took some creative thinking.

The officials used a 38mm firehose to function as a lasso. They looped it around the cow’s neck and then pulled her out of the muck.

The poor animal was reportedly so tired she couldn’t stand after exhausting her energy trying to escape.

As she rested, some firefighters stayed with the cow to make sure she didn’t fall back into the dam. Authorities in Australia want to return the cow to its owner, but no one knows where it came from.

Back in 2021, a group of cows were rescued by helicopter in Switzerland.

Around 1,000 cows crossed Switzerland on an annual hike to the Swiss Alpine meadows. Officials watching the animals found around a dozen injured along the mountain in Klausenpass.

Each of these animals was removed from the scene via helicopter. They were outfitted with a harness one-by-one and removed from the path. Reportedly, the animals flew as high as 6,400 feet in the air, which is an experience these cows surely won’t forget. Reuters reports that the cows landed in the Urnerboden area.

The animals were most likely scared during their rescue mission, but maybe they enjoyed the sights.

Plenty of people responded to the incident on Twitter. “Hahahaha…only in Switzerland,” one person wrote. “In Canada we would just put it down…I grew up on a farm and had to put animals down as part of my chores sometimes…never fun but makes you grow up fast.”

One person cracked a joke about healthcare costs. “This is why you pay premium on your Swiss Health insurance,” they said.

“Picture the tranquil scene: you hear the whirl of helicopter blades,” one person writes. “Then, the melodic ring of cow bell. perplexed, you look up—just in time to catch a cow patty with your face.”

Hopefully, that scenario didn’t play out for anyone in the area at the time of the rescues.