Connecticut Family Discovers Black Bear Hibernating Beneath Their Deck

A Connecticut family recently realized that a black bear has been hibernating under their deck, and they decided it can stay as long as it likes.

Plainville resident Vincent Dashukewich discovered the sleeping predator while he and his girlfriend were in the backyard with their dog. The dog sniffed it out and began to growl, which led Dashukewich to investigate. When he peeked under the deck, he saw the bear looking back at him.

“I didn’t really have a thought,” Dashukewich told News 8. “I was just kind of shocked. He was staring right at me. I didn’t know what to do. I just wanted to make sure my dog got inside safe.”

That wasn’t the first time that he had spotted a black bear on his property. However, it was the first time that he found a peaceful bear that was unbothered by his presence. Because it wasn’t aggressive upon discovery and hasn’t caused any issues since, Dashukewich dubbed it “Marty” and is happily letting it ride out the winter where it is.

“He’s been super chill,” he continued. “I’ve gone out to check on him a few times and he hasn’t really moved. He’s looked at me a few times, but he’s pretty calm right now.”

The Black Bear is TikTok Famous

The homeowner’s sister, Tyler, posted a video of the black bear on her TikTok account, and it has amassed more than 14 million views and thousands of comments.

Many of the commenters suggest that Dashukewich should feed or touch the black bear. And others admit that they would never allow a terrifying predator to sleep under their home.

“It’s pretty divided so far. Half the people are like, ‘this is the scariest thing ever.’ And the other half are like, can you pet it? It looks so cuddly.’ So we’re trying to keep our distance,” Dashukewich continued. “But he is cute.”

According to officials, no one should try and make friends with a hibernating bear, or any bear for that matter. And surprisingly, they told Dashukewich that letting it stay is the best plan—as long as it doesn’t start causing trouble.

Dashukewich called the state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), and a staff member told him that the animal would likely leave by the end of January. They also said that if it starts to become a nuisance, he could blow an air horn and flash bright lights to make it leave.

If the black bear does become threatening and loud noises and bright lights don’t make it return to the forest, DEEP will come to the property and relocate the animal.