Conservationists call for fines against ‘reckless’ behavior around crocodiles

In the wake of multiple crocodile euthanasias this year alone, conservationists in Australia are calling for fines against people who “recklessly” ignore waterside warnings.

The string of incidents began in February, when wildlife officials euthanized a crocodile who attacked a man and his dog. The man allegedly ignored multiple warning signs when he ventured down a boat ramp with his dog, walking knee-deep into the water below.

As the man himself admitted, his actions cost him the life of his pet. “I have, unfortunately, learned the hard way,” he told ABC. “Everyone needs to be croc-wise in croc territory.”

According to Kirstiana Ward, managing lawyer with the Environmental Defenders Office (EDO), a lack of legal penalties prevented any action taken against the man following the crocodile attack, despite his actions being captured on video.

Weeks later, another man filmed and shared a video of himself jumping into a river he himself described as “croc-infested.”

“We shouldn’t need legislative reform, but we do,” Ward explained to ABC. “As more and more people are able to access croc country, as more of our bush is opened up to tourism, more incidents like this are going to arise.”

As a result of these incidents, the Queensland government is considering the EDO’s proposal that would allow rangers to fine those who “flagrantly” ignore safety warnings.

Steve Irwin’s father joins the fight against crocodile ‘influencers’

Creating laws to prevent “reckless” behavior around crocodiles is a difficult task. Though the idea is simple enough, the concept of recklessness is tough to define. It’s extremely rare, but some crocodile attacks do occur at no fault of the person involved.

For Kirstiana Ward and Bob Irwin, father of the late Steve Irwin, however, creating much-needed protections for crocodiles would be worth the effort.

A crocodile encounter or attack wouldn’t be enough to result in punishment. Instead, authorities would react to each incident on a case-by-case basis.

If the person involved had respected warnings and the advice of rangers and still had a croc encounter, they wouldn’t be a candidate for fines. “If you’re doing all of those things, then you’re not being reckless,” Ward said. “You’re taking the risk and being reasonable.”

A passionate defender of crocodiles and other wildlife, Bob Irwin admitted that the penalties would be applicable in very few situations.

First, Australia has a low rate of attacks compared to other countries housing crocodilians. And though there should be penalties against “croc influencers,” they aren’t a rampant issue in the country.

That said, similar regulations have already proven effective in protecting other wildlife. As such, they would likely bring the rate of croc incidents and euthanasia down even further.

“They’ve got this type of legislation on K’gari (Fraser Island) to protect the dingoes and that’s working extremely well,” Irwin said. “You still get the odd person who wants to do something extremely silly. And if they want to do that, they have to pay a price for it.”