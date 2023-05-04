Copperhead snake with ‘attitude’ relocated from walking trail in Texas park

When Texas wildlife officials arrived at Dinosaur Valley State Park to relocate a copperhead, the snake had such a fiery attitude in response to being moved that they named it “Red Hot Cheeto.”

Unlike many reptile removals, which occur at or around people’s homes, this one took place on a walking trail inside the park.

The copperhead hadn’t caused any trouble – yet. But all it takes is one cell phone or captivating conversation and suddenly a distracted outdoorsman is stepping on an angry venomous snake and receiving a nasty bite in return.

Despite its less-than-hospitable demeanor, Cheeto is quite beautiful, its scales particularly vibrant shades of rust red and orange.

“Our Park Rangers made a new friend today at work!” Texas Parks and Wildlife said in a Facebook post.

“This Copperhead was found near the Main Track Site in the park and had quite an attitude with us while we worked to relocate to a safer, more remote area of the park. As a result, Park Rangers determined an appropriate name is Red Hot Cheeto!”

Copperhead snakes play an extremely important role in the ecosystem

Among the top comments of the post is a user asking why wildlife officials didn’t simply “get rid of” the copperhead rather than relocating it.

Whether they meant removing it from the park or killing it remains unclear. It’s largely irrelevant, however, as neither of those options is a good one.

Yes, copperheads are a venomous species. But they’re not roaming Dinosaur Valley State Park (or any outdoor space, for that matter) with the mission of finding a human to harm. Bites most often occur as a result of harassment or accidental trampling.

More important than their direct impact on humans, though, is their indirect one. Copperheads and other snake species play a vital role in maintaining balance in the ecosystem.

Snakes do wonders in keeping the prey population under control. Without them, we would be overrun with pests such as rats, mice, and insects. Additionally, snakes provide an important food source for other predators, including hawks, owls, and coyotes.

As Texas Parks and Wildlife explained, “removing [snakes] can, and will, cause harm to all the other wildlife that call the park home. A break in the food chain causes a domino effect on the rest of the ecosystem, that in a short period of time, will have negative consequences.”

Again, snakes, even venomous copperheads, are not out to harm anyone. By venturing onto trails and other outdoor spaces, you’re entering the home of a wide variety of wildlife, including snakes. They deserve all the respect we can give them.

The best way to avoid an encounter with a copperhead? Watch where you’re going. If you see one in your path, turn around and go back the other way. If you give the snake plenty of personal space, you can both keep your cool and go your separate ways without incident!