Cougar Viciously Mauls Eight-Year-Old Boy, Clamps Jaws Down on His Head

An 8-year-old boy in Alberta, Canada was nearly killed when a cougar attacked him from behind. The animal clamped its jaws around his head in late July. Cason Feuser was on a camping trip with friends, playing with other children and under the supervision of a close family friend, when the cougar attacked.

The close friend who was watching Cason was Alishea Morrison, whose quick thinking likely saved the boy’s life. She picked up a large rock and dropped it on the cougar’s head. This spooked and possibly injured the animal, and it let go of Cason and ran off.

Cason’s parents were working in Dawson Creek, an 8-hour drive away. Chay and Corey Feuser had to get on a plane to meet their son who was airlifted to the hospital. He suffered a broken jaw and several puncture wounds. But, he made a “miraculous” full recovery, said his mother.

“I was sitting around in the morning watching the kids playing at the river trying to collect frogs when my son Morgan – a friend of Cason – turned around to ask Cason how he was doing and started to scream,” said Alishea. She recounted the incident to The US Sun recently, sharing the play-by-play of the attack. “Then Cason’s sister Addisyn looked back and screamed ‘cougar’ and that’s when I jumped up and came around behind Cason and the cougar and I saw Cason within the cougar’s jaws.”

Boy Attacked By Cougar in Canada on Camping Trip, Makes Full Recovery

“The cougar tried to pull him up towards the campsite as all the kids were running towards the trailer,” Alishea continued. “I looked at the cougar and reacted how any mum would and I grabbed a rock and hit the cougar in the head – it took off towards the camper and then my dog Jersey chased it away from the kids.”

Without Alishea’s quick response, more children could have been hurt or maybe killed. “The ambulance came 26 minutes later,” she explained. “The whole time I was very fearful that Cason was going to die from his injuries as they were quite significant.”

“[Alishea] saw the cougar jolt Cason to try and break his neck so she was sure if she had been a second longer the cougar would’ve been on its way into the woods with him,” said Chay Feuser, Cason’s mother.

Possibly it’s even luckier that Alishea is also a nurse. She was able to control the bleeding until the ambulance arrived. Cason was airlifted to Stollery Children’s Hospital, in Edmonton, Alberta. There, he underwent a three-hour surgery to address his wounds.

Three months after the attack and Cason’s parents say he is healing well from the attack. The worst of his scars goes from ear to ear underneath his chin. Chay Feuser now wants to use this experience to warn other parents of the potential dangers of cougars. “Anyone camping in the wild needs to be ultra-aware and stay close to those kiddos,” she said.