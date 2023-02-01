Could the Dodo be Getting Resurrected by Scientists Who are Currently Trying to Bring Back Woolly Mammoth?

Scientists are trying to breathe new life into the elusive dodo bird. This means the birds could one day begin roaming the planet centuries after they went extinct.

According to USA Today, the genetic engineering company Colossal hopes to undo the flightless bird’s extinction. Previously, the company worked to resurrect the wooly mammoth in 2021.

In addition, in August 2022, the company hoped to revive the Australian thylacine or Tasmanian tiger. Now, they’ve set their sights on the extinct bird.

The company announced this new real-world Jurassic Park-style project on Tuesday.

According to Britannica.com, the last known dodo bird existed centuries ago, in 1681. Before, Portuguese explorers discovered the creature on the island of Mauritius over 500 years ago. The island is located off the east coast of Africa in the Indian Ocean.

The animal, bigger than your average turkey, was hunted for food. In addition, pigs and other animals introduced to the island feasted on the bird’s eggs. Sadly, according to researchers, humans played a crucial role in their eradication.

“The dodo is a prime example of a species that became extinct because we – people – made it impossible for them to survive in their native habitat,” said Beth Shapiro, lead paleogeneticist and a member of Colossal’s scientific advisory board.

Shapiro, a professor at the University of California-Santa Cruz, led a team that announced it had sequenced the dodo genome last spring.

“I am thrilled to collaborate with Colossal and the people of Mauritius on the de-extinction and eventual re-wilding of the dodo,” she said in March 2022. “I particularly look forward to furthering genetic rescue tools focused on birds and avian conservation.”

Company hopes to reverse human involvement in dodo bird extinction

Now, the trailblazing company is utilizing its biotech and genetic engineering teams to combine woolly mammoth and elephant DNA to redevelop a mammoth. They also hope the endeavor will restore that ecosystem.

“These embryos will be implanted into healthy female elephant surrogates with our first calves expected in 5 years,” said Ben Lamm, co-founder, and CEO of Colossal.

In addition, they’re also implementing a similar technique on the Tasmanian tiger’s genome to revive the predator. The animal was sadly exterminated in the early 1900s.

Colossal hopes to bring back the dodo and potentially other extinct bird species via “genetic rescue techniques and its de-extinction toolkit.”

Colossal also announced $150 million in investments, adding to $225 million in funding since the company’s rollout in September 2021.

According to Lamm, gene editing and innovations in biotech for de-extinction “will inevitably have utility in the human healthcare field.”

He added: “We’ll be building new tools to enable more complex editing protocols, which will advance the state of the art when compared to what is available in the healthcare industry.”