Couple ‘Absolutely Petrified’ to Discover Deadly Snake on Backyard Gate Lock: Photo

Imagine this: you’re walking toward your back gate from the front yard. It’s locked, so you reach over the top to grab the latch. Do you peek over first to make sure there isn’t a deadly snake resting on the lock? Of course not. But you might from now on.

A couple in Australia received the shock of their lives when they reached for their garden gate lock only to thankfully stop short before touching it. Stretching out across the gate with its head resting directly on the metal latch was a venomous red-bellied black snake.

“Absolutely petrified,” the couple immediately contacted professional snake catcher Josh Castle of Josh’s Snake Catching to remove the venomous visitor. Upon his arrival, Castle discovered the deadly 4-foot snake lounging right where the residents found it.

“They found the snake from inside the backyard—thankfully—as it was right on the latch to unlock the fence from the outside,” Castle told Newsweek. “If they opened the gate from the other side, a bite could have very well taken place—the snake’s head was right at the latch.”

Now, it’s a common belief that venomous snakes can’t climb – this is entirely incorrect. Just because it’s uncommon to spot a red belly climbing doesn’t mean they can’t do it. They’re not the strongest climbers in the snake world, but they can absolutely ascend several feet when the mood arises.

Castle isn’t exactly sure how this particular red belly ended up on the gate lock. He suspects, however, that the deadly snake first climbed the neighbor’s much shorter fence, then made its way over to the taller gate to relax in the shade.

How Deadly is the Red-Bellied Black Snake?

The red-bellied black snake is venomous, but how venomous? On a scale from garter snake to western taipan, how deadly is the red belly? Luckily for the homeowners, it’s not nearly as bad as it could have been.

Unlike the eastern brown snake, another Australian native, the red belly’s bite doesn’t kill within minutes. The venom from a red-bellied black snake can cause some serious issues, such as uncontrollable bleeding, muscle weakness, and significant illness, but fatalities are extremely rare.

According to a survey published in the Medical Journal of Australia, red bellies are responsible for around 16 percent of snake bites, the third most frequent bite of any species in the country. This statistic might be slightly skewed, however, as red bellies are also the most commonly encountered species on Australia’s east coast.

As Castle explained, red-bellied black snakes are deadly and should not be handled by anyone but professionals as a result. That said, they’re never going to hunt down a human. As long as you steer clear of them, you don’t have to worry about suffering a bite. That’s kind of hard to do, however, when the snake is lying across your gate lock.

“Temper is generally pretty good with red bellies,” Castle said. “Usually a fairly chilled out snake, but you still don’t want to put your hand on its head, that’s for sure.”