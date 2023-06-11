Couple finds 8-foot carpet python slithering through hallway of home

When wandering through a space as familiar as a hallway of our own homes, we tend to do so absent-mindedly. One thing that’s certain to snap anyone out of a habitual haze, however, is an 8-foot carpet python lying the length of the floor.

This is the strange situation a Queensland, Australia, couple found themselves in on Thursday when stepping into their home.

Seeing the colossal constrictor, the couple didn’t dare approach on their own. Instead, they contacted Jeremy De Haan, a local snake catcher and owner of Jeremy’s Reptile Relocations.

For a small (or small-ish) snake, all it takes is a door left ajar, a window left cracked, or a bag or shoe left outside too long before being brought in and they’re inside.

Now, snakes are known to Houdini their way in and out of seemingly impossible places. But it’s not as if an 8-foot carpet python could simply slither under an exterior door. So how did it get inside?

Well, no one witnessed the sizable serpent entering the home, but De Haan suspects it likely came in through the roof. After making its way into the attic space, it climbed into the house through an exposed ceiling fitting in the kitchen.

Understandably, the couple worried that the carpet python might make its way into other areas of their home. To their surprise, however, it didn’t move an inch the entire time they waited for the snake catcher’s arrival. “It was quite placid,” De Haan told Newsweek.

Snake catcher releases carpet python back into the wild

For many, a 15-pound snake is more than enough reason to flee screaming. A carpet python is nothing to fear, though. Especially one feeling a little sluggish from the cold (summer may be ramping up in the States, but it’s winter in the Southern Hemisphere).

While some snakes require more specialized equipment to prevent injury, the massive python didn’t concern the reptile wrangler in the least. “No tools required for this job, gentle tail grab and straight into my catch bag,” De Haan said. “From me grabbing the snake to it being secured in the bag was under five seconds.”

Despite their intimidating size, carpet pythons are nonvenomous and relatively docile, posing little to no threat to humans.

Like just about any animal, they will attack when threatened but have no fangs with which to cause severe harm. Their 80 small, backward-facing teeth can inflict puncture wounds and lacerations. These are almost exclusively reserved for prey, however. A carpet python will always choose to escape rather than confront a threat, if possible.

“Although a great home invasion deterrent, this fella had to go!” De Haan wrote on Facebook following the snake’s removal. This is obviously a joke about human home invaders, and no doubt holds some truth – who needs a guard dog when you have a guard python?

That said, carpet pythons and other snakes are fantastic for keeping a different type of invaders away as well – pests! A carpet python’s favorite snacks consist of lizards, birds, and, most importantly, rats.

Though having one inside your home isn’t ideal, having a resident snake or two in the yard isn’t a bad thing. Whether you know it or not, they’re doing an excellent job of keeping the local pest population under control.