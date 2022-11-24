Couple Left Completely Freaked Out After Finding ‘Alien Hand’ on the Beach

Recently, one couple was enjoying the great outdoors walking along a Brazilian beach when they found something shocking that washed up onto the sand. It was a very unusual set of bones they found on the beach, a set of bones that to the couple, appeared to be an alien hand!

When Leticia Gomes Santiago and her boyfriend Devanir Souza were strolling along the Brazilian beach recently, they were focused on making memories. However, they had no idea how memorable this stroll would end up being!

Shocked couple discovers 'alien hand' on beach: 'Looks like E.T.'s bones!' https://t.co/mKqRLjMgYo pic.twitter.com/xe3yiNt2Yb — New York Post (@nypost) November 24, 2022

The couple noticed something strange in the sand and started to dig more of the object out of the sand. Soon, the couple recalls, they were looking at something very unusual. Could the duo have uncovered some unusual “ET” bones?

“We think it is not human because of the size and amount of bones,” Santiago says of the hand. However, this still gave the couple very little to go on.

“What could it possibly be?” he inquires. Of course, the couple wonders if they haven’t stumbled upon something otherworldly. Or, they say, it could be a hand from an unusual ocean creature. However, not many of these creatures sport hands that look like this one!

Where Could This “Hand” Have Come From?

One commenter notes that the hand has a sort of ET quality to it. You know, the ET from the beloved Stephen Speilberg film classic.

Another commenter poses the theory that this may be a hand belonging to a mermaid. Or, another commenter says, maybe the hand is from a prehistoric dinosaur. Some unique theories, for sure. However, according to one marine biologist, Eric Comin, the hand likely belongs to a cetacean. Cetaceans are a type of sea mammal. A group that includes dolphins, porpoises, and whales.

Comin notes that he would have to examine the find a little closer to determine the “hand’s” origin. However, he believes it once belonged to a dolphin. And, based on the decomposition noted in the pics of the hand, the animal most likely died about 18 months ago.