cow-herd-goes-viral-after-adopting-lone-wild-boar-piglet

A few German cows have become internet famous after welcoming an orphaned wild boar piglet into their herd.

According to the DPA press agency, farmer Friedrich Stapel was looking after his herd one day when he noticed a small, brown piglet roaming with the cows in his town of Brevoerde, located in central Germany. He believes the animal lost its group when it crossed a nearby river.

Stapel took pity on the tiny creature and decided it could stay on the farm, despite the fact that wild boars can cause extensive destruction.

The farmer ended up naming the wild boar “Frieda,” and he intends on helping her survive the winter by stowing her away in a shed with the mother cows.

“To leave it alone now would be unfair,” he admitted.

Frieda isn’t the first wild boar piglet to find a home with cattle. In 2016, another orphan found his way to a herd of milk cows and the mothers took him in as though he was their own.

Another Herd of Cows in Germany Welcomed a Wild Boar Piglet in 2016

The Kraft family, who live in the German town of Goettingen, shared their heartwarming story with NBC News. The family’s teenage son, Jakob, was the first to notice the animal foraging in a field among the grazing bovine.

“We thought it was quite funny that the little boar was mingling among the cows on our meadow.”

By the time Jakob spotted the animal, the cows had already taken a shine to the piglet. So like Stapel, they let him stay.

“We have seen the cows gently push the boar with their heads. I think they like him,” he shared.

The Krafts own a farm in the state of Lower Saxony, and it borders a large forest, which is likely where the piglet came from. After discovering their new addition, the family watched to see if a mother boar would come looking for her lost baby, but she never did.

“We have seen no other wild boar for weeks,” he noted.

After a few days, the tiny boar had already accepted the herd of 30 as its new group. So Jakob named him Johann and tried to make friends. But by the time of the writing, Johann had only let Jakob get as close as three feet from him before bolting.

“When we bring the herd back into the stables at the end of the month, we will see if the piglet tags along or if it goes back into the woods,” he decided.