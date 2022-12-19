Cows Flee Live Nativity Scene in North Carolina, Jump Into Cape Fear River

The lyrics to the Christmas carol Silent Night indicate that all is calm and all is bright this time of year. That was certainly not the case at this North Carolina nativity scene. All was certainly not calm, as chaos broke out when a group of cows busted free from their enclosure. As they fled the scene, the cows mooed off and jumped into the Cape Fear River too. The carol Away In A Manager makes reference to “cows lowing,” which apparently means mooing. That’s perhaps a more fitting soundtrack for this story.

According to Southern Living, Police officers in the tiny town of Carolina Beach on Pleasure Island, North Carolina had to learn how to be cowboys on the fly. As the runaway cattle ran amok, they eventually dove into the Cape Fear River. Officers had to eventually wade out into the water to pull the cows to safety. Photos and videos show officers swimming the cows back to shore.

“When you’re a police officer in a small island community, you may get some unusual calls,” the Carolina Beach Police Department captioned a Facebook post about the fiasco. “Such was the case yesterday as officers from the CBPD were dispatched to assist the CB State Park Rangers with rounding up some loose cows!”

Police Enlist Help Of Herding Dog To Help Corral Cows

The police force had to recruit the assistance of a special four-legged helper to get the situation figured out. According to the social media posts, a herding dog named Zoe was enlisted to help corral the unintentionally free-ranging cattle. Thankfully though, “the cows were eventually corralled by officers and rangers with assistance by community members and a K9 with specialized herding skills,” the post concluded. “We are thankful for all efforts to achieve a happy ending!

Not The First Case Of Runaway Cattle

The saga of the nativity fleeing cows isn’t the first entertaining case of runaway cattle making news headlines in recent memory though. At the beginning of this month, as many as 15 cows spilled out of an overturned semi-truck. The cows took off running down the freeway, stopping traffic and causing a ruckus. In another instance, 11 head of cattle in Kentucky went on the run. That herd also escaped from a truck. A cow and bull remained on the run for weeks following their initial breakaway.

Back in July, about 70 cows fleeing a burning truck caused a major traffic jam on the Florida Turnpike. The cab of the semi pulling the cattle hauler burst into flames. The driver was able to quickly pull over, exit the truck, and set the cattle in the back free before they were engulfed by the flames. Cars were backed up bumper to bumper for more than 30 miles during the fray though. Similarly in the spring, 16 cows ran wild on Interstate 80 in Illinois after getting free from a disabled semi-truck.