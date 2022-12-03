Cows on The Loose: Herd of Cattle Shut Down Arizona Freeway After Trailer Accident

A herd of cows was telling traffic to mooove over Friday morning after they took over an Arizona freeway. The incident occurred after a semi-truck trailer carrying the cows crashed into a median on the highway.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the semi-truck collided with a median along the highway. Authorities are speculating the accident happened when the truck’s driver fell asleep at the wheel. As a result, the 100 cows that were aboard the vehicle faced some unexpected freedom outdoors when the truck’s door flung open in the crash.

Reports recounting the incident note that as many as 15 of these 100 cows stepped out of the massive truck’s trailer. And, they didn’t have much of a plan after this. The cows were found running about the freeway, stopping traffic while officials tried desperately to wrangle the wandering bovines.

Authorities Work To Corral The Cows As They Wander The Highway

The Arizona Department of Public Safety arrived on the scene with the Arizona Department of Transportation. Once on the scene, the officials worked to corral the wandering cows. Eventually, another truck was called in to pick up the large animals finally allowing traffic to continue on its way.

Authorities report that one of the cows died at the scene of the freeway accident. Two other cows had to later be put down due to extensive injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the semi-truck wasn’t injured in the accident.

DPS Troopers said one cow died at the scene of the crash, and two others had to be put down due to the extent of their injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured. The cows were en route to Nogales in southern Arizona.

Wayward Cows Go On The Run After A Late October Escape From A Transfer Truck

Kentucky officials reported last month that the last few cows from a truck escape had since been spotted. The Louisville Metro Police Department reported 11 cows running loose in the Cherokee Park golf course area in late October. The animals escaped from the truck when the vehicle collided with a car on Interstate 64 earlier in the day.

According to reports, the wayward bovines were collected by authorities. Even some volunteer cowboys stepped in to help collect the animals. Most of the cows were successfully rounded up. However, a bull remained on the loose for a chunk of time.