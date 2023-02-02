Coyote Attacks Woman at Popular Ski Resort

The coyote came out of nowhere. One minute, Sofia Montalbano was skiing the slopes of Schweitzer Ski Resort. The next, she was being bitten repeatedly.

“So, it appears behind me,” Montalbano begins of the attack. “And so I start trying to go straight down to the cat track as quick as I can. And it bites my leg, and then I turn around to hit it with my ski pole.”

An Oregon college student and avid skier, Montalbano decided to hit up the snowsports hotspot in north Idaho. The resort remains as baffled as the young woman is by her coyote attack. And as she fought off the wild canine with her ski pole, the situation would escalate.

“I accidentally go into a tree well. So, then the coyote then starts going crazy on my wrist. Then I’m trying to wrestle it off of me, and also while trying to call for help,” she tells KREM2 News.

The Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game says coyote sightings have increased at Schweitzer, with one woman being attacked. https://t.co/spH5gboTFu — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) February 1, 2023

Sofia and her party managed to get the wild animal to back off after the initial attacks. “But it kept doubling back and trying to get us, which is crazy,” she recalls. “And then I managed to unclip from my skis and climb out of the tree well, and then we kind of trudge through the snow all while trying to hit away with our poles because it kept trying to come back at us.”

Such aggression towards humans is unusual in coyotes, but not unheard of. Packs will take on larger prey, but for a single coyote to attack a far larger human is typically the result of extenuating circumstances and/or habituation. A Schweitzer spokesperson echoes this, telling the news outlet that “wildlife is part of the mountain’s environment, but it’s always important to keep your distance.”

Coyote Attack Comes From Ski Resort Where Wildlife Habituation is Known

“Sometimes, these animals become habituated because people are feeding them,” Schweitzer Communications Manager Taylor Prather tells KREM2. “So, we really want to avoid those types of interactions and letting our wildlife here stay wild.”

Montalbano doesn’t hold the attack against the coyote or the resort, however. “I mean, when you’re out on a mountain like that, you’re in coyote habitat,” she offers. “I mean, stuff like this, it can happen anywhere if you’re out in the wild, the wilderness.”

And despite her puncture wounds, she’s not giving up her favorite pastime. “I’ve already gone skiing again,” she laughs. “I’m never going to not love skiing.”

This particular trip did end in a way she hopes no other does, though. And that goes for both the coyote attack and the dozens of rabies, tetanus, and antibody shots she received afterward.

“I lost count after 40,” Montalbano recalls. In kind, Idaho wildlife authorities want everyone who spends time outdoors to stay vigilant – especially those visiting Schweitzer Ski Resort.

Coyote attacks on humans remain rare, yet they are increasing in number. Our pets are a common targets, unfortunately but human injuries and fatalities do occur. So far, the only modern fatality of an adult from a coyote was documented in 2009.