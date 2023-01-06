Coyote’s Paw Amputation Leads to Wildlife Advocates Blasting Trapping Laws

Fur trapping laws in Illinois are facing more and more criticism lately. This comes after a Cook County coyote faced an injury resulting in a paw amputation. According to reports, wildlife rescue groups are calling for changes in the state’s laws surrounding trapping guidelines after the injured animal was discovered.

The Injured Coyote Was Found With A Steel Trap On Its Leg As Fur Trapping Season Gets Underway

These calls from wildlife protection groups come after a coyote was discovered with a major injury in Cook County Illinois. According to reports, the animal had a steel trap attached to its leg, mangling the paw. The injury the animal sustained from the trap was so severe that its paw had to be amputated, reports note.

Fur trapping season started weeks ago in the state of Illinois. This is because part of the trapping process includes steel leg traps that are constructed to catch animals. But the wildlife rescue groups are calling for changes in the Illinois fur trapping laws throughout the state. These calls are in response to the young coyote’s tragic injuries.

“No Animal Should Suffer Like This”

According to reports, Dawn Keller of Flint Creek Wildlife Rescue Center In Barrington describes how the young male coyote was found with the steel trap attached to the animal’s front right paw. The injured coyote was discovered on Christmas Eve as it took shelter on a University Park suburban front porch.

“No animal should suffer like this,” Dawn Keller says.

“The pain that this animal endured is unfathomable,” she adds.

The coyote’s rescuers brought the injured coyote to the Flint Creek wildlife rescue center where Keller was able to remove the trap from the coyote’s paw. However, the damage was so bad that a local veterinarian had to amputate the animal’s paw. Because of this, the animal is now recovering at the center – and he has even been given an inspiring new name.

“We named him Spirit,” Keller says. “Given his will to live.”

Wildlife Experts Call For The Use Of Padded Leghold Traps

According to Keller, switching the trapping requirements to the usage of padded leghold traps is a much more humane option. This, Keller says, is because the traps are “designed to minimize injuries and trauma to the animal.” Additionally notes Keller, there is no way she would believe that these steel traps and the damage they cause are “humane in any way, shape, or form.”

However, members of the Illinois Trappers Association have said they would oppose these changes. According to members of the association, the rubber on the padded traps would freeze in the winter weather, making them just as harmful as the steel traps.

Because of the extreme nature of his injury, Spirit will likely remain at the rescue center for the rest of his life. Keller says he will likely become an educational animal for the center.