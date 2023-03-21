Coyotes Roam Wild in Atlanta, GA in Newly Revealed Video

Coyotes rarely, if ever, pose a threat to adult humans. But as the species rapidly urbanizes, the threat to pets, livestock, and children increases dramatically.

Historically, there is only one documented coyote-caused fatality of an adult human. The circumstances leading to this tragedy were unique, but involved habituation. Which is exactly what Atlanta is seeing in their local coyote population.

As habitat continues to disappear (trees and forest are cleared around Atlanta at an alarming rate), coyotes are moving into urban areas in search of resources. This includes food, yes, but territory, as well. Male coyotes will travel long distances to find and secure a mate. And as the wild spaces of Georgia fall, their search winds up city-bound.

This is most likely what Atlanta is seeing in March of 2023. Coyote mating season lasts from January into mid-late March in the Southeast, and male coyotes are likely roaming city streets either in pursuit of a mate – or to find a way out after becoming entangled in the urban landscape.

“For the 2nd night in a row, COYOTES have been seen in West Midtown Atlanta,” Everything Georgia captions of footage showing such an escapade, which you can view below:

Of course, mating seasons occur for animals every single year. So why, then, is there such an uptick in coyote sightings in Atlanta?

“This is crazy because I’ve seen way more coyotes around Atlanta over the past few months. I’ve been in Atlanta over 25 years, but spotting them around Atlanta these days is way more frequent than back in the day,” local Jay Force replies to the footage above.

Urban Residents Need to Be Vigilant as Coyotes Spread

As several other residents point out, clearing of wild lands for industrialization and urbanization is rapid in the Atlanta area. And again – the more these places are paved over, the more city residents will be sharing “their” territory with wild animals.

Coyotes have little-to-no competition for food in Georgia, either. There are no wolf or cougar populations in the state. Georgia’s small bear populations don’t contend for the same resources as coyotes, either. In short, these mid-sized canines run un-checked by nature, giving the opportunity to expand rapidly through rural and urban areas.

As coyotes branch out for new territory and mating opportunities, all pet owners should be vigilant whenever their pets are outside. Coyotes often prey on cats and small-to-mid-sized dogs, and will even attack larger breeds with a strong enough pack. Homes with livestock should be particularly cautious.

Across the Southeast, these wild canines are a common predator of chickens. They will also pursue calves during calving season. Coyote attacks on humans do occur, too, so being wildlife aware is paramount.

The best way to protect yourself and your animals is to get rid of attractants. Storing pet food outside is a big no. Our trash (particularly food scraps) is another major attractant for wildlife looking for an easy meal.