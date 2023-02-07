‘CranBeary Bear,’ Beloved Bear Rescue Resident, Dies at Just 1 Year Old

Tennessee’s Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR) made the difficult decision to “release” CranBeary from his suffering last Friday.

“It is with sadness we inform you that CranBeary Bear passed away early this afternoon at The University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine,” ABR began their daily update on February 3, 2023.

That morning, specialists discovered that CranBeary suffered from “an irreversible, possibly genetic” malformation of his arm joints. “Not only couldn’t CranBeary climb trees, he never could and never would. As he gained weight, he was having difficulty just walking and seemed to be in pain. Sadly, there was no future for CranBeary in the wild or in captivity,” their update continues.

The 1-year-old American black bear cub would have become completely immobile in the wild, leading ABR to their difficult decision.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park was responsible for CranBeary in life. In consultation with the specialists at The University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine, the cub’s team made “the only decision possible; to release the little bear from prolonged suffering,” ABR cites.

Appalachian Bear Rescue’s Mission Remains Wild-Focused

While CranBeary may have been able to survive in captivity a little longer, Appalachian Bear Rescue’s mission remains wild-focused. They rehabilitate wild black bears, then release them back to their natural habitat. A life of suffering in captivity is not something ABR condones or would ever inflict.

“CranBeary and his siblings, Peppermint and Mistletoe, arrived at ABR on December 6, 2022. CranBeary was about ten months old but weighed only 11 pounds (5kg ), the runt of his litter. Apart from his low weight, he had a healthy appetite and was a curious, brave little bear. In hindsight, we know his low weight disguised his problems; there was less pressure on his joints and he seemed to move normally over the smooth, flat floors of Hartley House. There was nothing to climb, so no one suspected he couldn’t,” ABR says of the cub.

Curators would then weigh CranBeary again before releasing him to Wild Enclosure #3 on January 18, 2023. He weighed 40.0 pounds (18.14 kg), “a wonderful testament to his appetite.”

The cub’s weight gain began to reveal his joint problems, however. “He seemed to have difficulty walking on the natural terrain of the enclosure, something we attributed to weak muscles following more than a month of inactivity in Hartley House. And he didn’t climb. The curators observed him carefully; he seemed to walk well on some days, but on other days he had to stop every few paces to rest. And still, he didn’t climb.”

‘Climbing trees to a black bear is what flying is to a bird’

Appalachian Bear Rescue suspected something was “very wrong “when CranBeary responded to a fright by bolting to his den. A typical, instinctual black bear response would be to immediately climb a tree. “In retrospect, we know he didn’t try to climb because he knew he couldn’t.”

As ABR emphasizes, “Climbing trees to a black bear is what flying is to a bird; it’s their primary means of defense. There is no life in the wild for a bear who can’t climb and there’s no life anywhere for a wild bear who can’t walk.”

In the end, Appalachian Bear Rescue is “grateful to the wonderful team at The University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine, the wildlife officers, and to all of you for your love and support. We salute CranBeary’s late mother, who took care of a disabled cub for ten months.”

If there is a silver lining, it is that his siblings are thriving. “CranBeary seems to be the only one in his litter to have drawn the unlucky straw that doomed him at birth,” ABR offers.

For more on the work of Townsend, TN’s Appalachian Bear Rescue, see our previous coverage here.