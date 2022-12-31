Crater Lake National Park Announces Big Change for 2023

Crater Lake National Park will have a completely cashless entry fee system starting on January 1. The popular Oregon park decided to ditch cash in an effort to save costs. So when visitors pay admittance they will only be able to use debit cards, credit cards, or mobile apps. Crater Lake will continue to charge $20 per car during the winter and $30 per car during the summer.

People can also head to Recreation.gov to buy passes in advance or purchase annual passes for $55 and pay the $15 snowmobile fee if applicable. The National Park America the Beautiful Pass will continue to work at Crater Lake National Park as well.

According to a statement by NPS, the move will help by allowing “parks to be better stewards of visitor dollars by reducing the amount of time park staff spend managing cash, increasing the amount of fee revenue available to support critical projects and visitor services, and improving accountability and reducing risk.”

“Entrance fees are an important source of revenue used to improve the visitor experience in national parks, including road and facility repairs and maintenance, trail improvements, installation of accessible exhibits, visitor and resource protection services, and more,” the statement continues.

Crater Lake National Park is One of Many National Parks Going Cashless

The Crater Lake National Park move is part of a slow cashless rollout that includes several other famous spots. Some, locations, such as Wind Cave National Park, have already fully transitioned.

“It’s definitely a trend that you’re seeing throughout the National Park Service,” said Wind Cave Chief of Interpretation Tom Farrell. “Going cashless makes it safer for the employee taking the money and also makes it easier for accountability purposes.

“We won’t be turning anyone away,” he added. “[We’re] just making it a little bit safer, a little bit more economical.”

The Electronic Payment Coalition did a study that showed handling cash does, in fact, come with a high cost. Its research found that the country spent $38.5 billion while dealing with physical currency in 2017 alone. The total comes from time and salary spent on counting, collecting, and recounting dollars.

The coalition also noted that cash theft costs American retailers around $40 billion a year on top of the labor fees. That amount doesn’t include the money spent on security guards and armored car transportation.

Some other national parks that have already gone cashless include Devils Tower National Monument, Vicksburg National Military Park, and Harpers Ferry National Historical Park.