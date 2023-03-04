Crazy Video Showcases The Ride Down Area 51’s Extraterrestrial Highway

Area 51 is perhaps the most mysterious, spooky, haunting, and misunderstood place on Earth. Conspiracies about what goes on there abound. What’s hidden behind its walls is an eclectic mix of reasonable, absurd, hilarious, and downright unimaginable. Of course many of the rumors about the place swirl on it being a major governmental cover-up for whatever the government knows about aliens. Popular Mechanics recently took a deeper dive into Area 51 which sets the stage for a crazy ride down the only highway in America that might lead to outer space if you’re crazy enough to believe that.

You would think that what’s thought to be America’s most magical and top-secret government base would be locked up tighter than Fort Knox. But at Area 51, there appears to be shockingly little security protecting the property. However, the simple gate is under constant surveillance from high-tech cameras. A parked white pickup truck indicates a person on site is typically looking over the place too. Locals claim that the security team knows every bird that flies over the fence or tortoise that burrows under it.

What the hell goes on inside of Area 51 may never actually be known to the outside world. But what is for sure is that Area 51 is indeed a very real place. Aerospace historian and author Peter Merlin has been researching area 51 for decades. “The forbidden aspect of Area 51 is what makes people want to know what’s there,” he said. Some conspiracies contend it’s all an elaborate hoax and the place is actually vacant, but Merlin disagrees.

The most in-depth look the general public can get at Area 51 is through aerial footage from Google Earth. That imagery reveals new construction and expansions are continuously happening.

Area 51 Researchers Hypothesize About What Is Going On There

Those who have looked into the potential answers as to what is actually happening at Area 51 have a variety of hypotheses. Merlin has some educated guesses, including improved stealth technology, advanced weapons, electronic warfare systems, and, in particular, unmanned aerial vehicles.

Chris Pocock, another author who has written several books about the matter has his own thoughts about it as well. He thinks Area 51 serves as a base for classified air traffic control, revolutionary and exploratory forms of radio communication, and the development of directed energy weapons and laser beam technology.

Whatever it is, there is definitely something going on down that closely monitored, wind-swept, lonely road out in the middle of the Nevada desert. The world may never know what though.

An Inside Look At The Wild Ride Down The Highway

Part of that road is accessible to the general public though, and the 2.5-hour drive down Nevada’s State Route 375 is an awesome road trip. The stretch of road is also known as the Extraterrestrial Highway. More details about cruising down it are available courtesy of Visit The USA. This video showcases a pretty epic look at what it feels like to go flying down that road.