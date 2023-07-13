Critically endangered 13-foot sawfish caught and released in Florida

Both students and teachers of an annual shark field course were treated to an extremely rare sight during this year’s excursion: a critically endangered smalltooth sawfish stretching an astounding 13 feet in length.

Now extinct in over 80 percent of its historical range, the problems for smalltooth sawfish began decades ago, as the species fell victim to entanglement, overfishing, and habitat loss at an alarming rate. These threats, coupled with the sawfish’s low rate of population growth, ultimately landed them on the Endangered Species list in 2003.

With the recent capture and tagging of the 13-foot adult female off the coast of Florida, however, experts hope that the species may be experiencing a slow but steady resurgence.

The capture occurred on June 6, when Dean Grubbs, associate director of research at Florida State University’s Coastal and Marine Laboratory, and Gavin Naylor, director of the Florida Museum of Natural History’s shark research program, led a class off the coast of Cedar Key.

In the lesson, the instructors began by catching sharks. They then pulled them aboard for the class to inspect before releasing them back into the wild.

When they felt an almighty tug on their line, instructors expected to reel in a juvenile nurse shark, a large bottom-feeding species sharing many of the sawfish’s habitats. But as the fish fought, Grubbs realized it was something with far more tenacity than a placid nurse shark. And soon, a smalltooth sawfish came into view below the murky surface.

“I was pretty sure this was a sawfish,” Grubbs told the Florida Museum of Natural History. “But I remained stone-faced because I didn’t want to disappoint the students if I was wrong. I saw the tail before the rostrum, so I lost my calm at that point and screamed ‘Sawfish! It’s a sawfish!’”

Critically endangered sawfish showing signs of population recovery

Before protections were put in place to preserve smalltooth sawfish, they were a coveted prize for trophy hunters. Their rostrums, the long, flat-edged “saw” studded with teeth, were regularly cut off and sold to collectors.

To make matters worse, the species is particularly vulnerable to incidental bycatch. Their saws are easily tangled in nets and, once trapped, fishermen found it difficult to free them without injury.

As a result, many were killed or released after the severing of their saws. The latter left the fish with horrific wounds and an inability to hunt, which led to their death.

Finally, conservationists declared smalltooth sawfish a protected species in 1992. Three years later came the banning of gill nets, a major threat to the species. Since then, the US population has begun to show signs of recovery. Sadly, however, it’s the only one to do so.

The one most recently caught and tagged illustrated this phenomenon, as it was far outside of its now-typical range. “This is the furthest north an individual has been tagged by the sawfish recovery team in the last 30 to 40 years,” Naylor said.

“What’s remarkable to me is that they’re creeping back into exactly the previous habitats and range from which they’ve been extirpated,” he added. “It’s as if they have a deeply embedded knowledge of where to go.”

With the tag, researchers will be able to track the sawfish’s movements for the next decade. As she was covered in mating scars, they have high hopes for species’ continued recovery.

“So much of the news about Earth’s climate and environment is doom and gloom,” Naylor said. “But this is a potent reminder that if you leave things alone, many species are capable of recovery.”